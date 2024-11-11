Who Is King Charles' 'Hot Equerry' Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson?

Most people who work for King Charles III and other members of the British royal family probably don't expect to become famous in their own right. However, in September 2022, when the internet buzzed about the equerry who set pulses racing during the late Queen Elizabeth II's procession, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson (also known as Jonny Thompson) inadvertently stepped into the spotlight in a big way. For the uninitiated and hyper-curious, Thompson is an equerry, otherwise known as an army officer who works for the royal family. He is part of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland.

At the time of his initial online popularity in 2022, he was an army major. Thompson was often by Her Majesty's side as a bodyguard, and he worked for Charles as well. As of this writing, Thompson is the king's equerry. After causing a stir online, the Daily Mail shared a look into Thompson's life, confirming he was born in Northumberland, in England, and that he was a 2004 graduate of Aberystwyth University. Thompson joined the army two years later. They also reported that Thompson had been married to his then-wife, Caroline, since 2010, and that they had a son in 2018. Their family also included two dogs.