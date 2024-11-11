Kai Trump's Love For 'Uncle Elon' Proves The Family Dynamic Is Weirder Than We Thought

On November 6, Kai Trump tweeted a photo including the man she now refers to as "Uncle Elon." The photo shows Donald Trump posing with his family on Election Night. Kai is positioned between her dad and Donald. On the opposite side, Elon is in front, holding his young son. Not only is it odd that he was welcomed into the family photo, but he is actually nearly blocking Donald's son Eric Trump. The implications of Musk being present in this photo are clear, but Kai took it a step further, captioning the post, "The whole squad." It's almost as if the Trump family photo wouldn't be complete without Uncle Elon. It's worth noting, however, that "the whole squad" apparently doesn't include Melania Trump, as she is notably missing from the photo.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 6, 2024

The post's comment section was overwhelmed with questions about Melania's absence, but it was oddly also packed with praise for Musk being Donald's honorary new son. "Elon is now part of the family now," one user wrote, earning 12,000 likes. "I love how you guys adopted Elon and baby X," said another. "I love that Elon is family now," another commenter noted. Clearly, plenty of fans of the Trumps are happy that Musk has been welcomed into the "squad." Yet, it is, of course, interesting, considering the massive donations Musk made to Donald's presidential campaign and how enthusiastically he supported his return to the White House.

