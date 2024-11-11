Kai Trump's Love For 'Uncle Elon' Proves The Family Dynamic Is Weirder Than We Thought
As far as the Trump family is concerned, it's clear that Elon Musk is one of the family. And, in the wake of the election, that sentiment is odd — to put it mildly. Since Election Day, Donald Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, has been active on X, formerly Twitter, which Musk acquired in 2022. And, while it was already clear that Musk is apparently just one of the gang among Donald's family now, Kai's latest post solidified it.
On November 10, Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, posted a photo on X showing her posing on the gold course. She is smiling alongside Musk and one of his children whom he shares with his ex, Grimes — a son named X Æ A-Xii, who reportedly just goes by X. Kai captioned the photo "Elon achieving uncle status" with a laughing emoji. It's no secret that Donald has a close relationship with Musk, but now the president-elect apparently considers the billionaire CEO like a son to him. And, this post isn't the first time since the election that Musk has seemed oddly chummy with the Trump clan.
Elon Musk joined the Trump family photo on Election Night
On November 6, Kai Trump tweeted a photo including the man she now refers to as "Uncle Elon." The photo shows Donald Trump posing with his family on Election Night. Kai is positioned between her dad and Donald. On the opposite side, Elon is in front, holding his young son. Not only is it odd that he was welcomed into the family photo, but he is actually nearly blocking Donald's son Eric Trump. The implications of Musk being present in this photo are clear, but Kai took it a step further, captioning the post, "The whole squad." It's almost as if the Trump family photo wouldn't be complete without Uncle Elon. It's worth noting, however, that "the whole squad" apparently doesn't include Melania Trump, as she is notably missing from the photo.
The post's comment section was overwhelmed with questions about Melania's absence, but it was oddly also packed with praise for Musk being Donald's honorary new son. "Elon is now part of the family now," one user wrote, earning 12,000 likes. "I love how you guys adopted Elon and baby X," said another. "I love that Elon is family now," another commenter noted. Clearly, plenty of fans of the Trumps are happy that Musk has been welcomed into the "squad." Yet, it is, of course, interesting, considering the massive donations Musk made to Donald's presidential campaign and how enthusiastically he supported his return to the White House.