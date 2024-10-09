Kai Trump's Spoiled Homecoming Pics Prove Don Jr. Takes After Donald's Parenting

Some folks rent a limousine to head to a big school dance. If you're a member of the Trump family, though, you'll head to Homecoming in a Tesla Cybertruck. On October 8, former President Donald Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram captioned, "Homecoming weekend." Interestingly, though, it was her car that stole the spotlight.

Advertisement

In some ways, Kai looked like a typical teen on her way to the school dance in her Instagram post. She posed in a magenta minidress with straight locks, gold jewelry, and sparkly shoes, and one photo showed her posing with pals. Yet, most of the photos also heavily featured a Tesla Cybertruck. This comes just two months after Donald was gifted a Cybertruck for giving an interview with streamer Adin Ross.

Multiple photos from Kai's Instagram post show her sitting in the car's driver's seat, indicating that this may be Kai's car. Most 17-year-olds don't own a car that likely has a $100,000 price tag. But, Kai isn't just any 17-year-old; she's a Trump. The implications of Kai driving this car show that her dad, Donald Trump Jr., may spoil his kids like his own dad did. After all, Kai's post comes in the midst of a story about Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump, going viral on X, formerly Twitter. Barron allegedly told guests at a Mar-a-Lago dinner, "Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was gold."

Advertisement