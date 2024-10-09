Kai Trump's Spoiled Homecoming Pics Prove Don Jr. Takes After Donald's Parenting
Some folks rent a limousine to head to a big school dance. If you're a member of the Trump family, though, you'll head to Homecoming in a Tesla Cybertruck. On October 8, former President Donald Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram captioned, "Homecoming weekend." Interestingly, though, it was her car that stole the spotlight.
In some ways, Kai looked like a typical teen on her way to the school dance in her Instagram post. She posed in a magenta minidress with straight locks, gold jewelry, and sparkly shoes, and one photo showed her posing with pals. Yet, most of the photos also heavily featured a Tesla Cybertruck. This comes just two months after Donald was gifted a Cybertruck for giving an interview with streamer Adin Ross.
Multiple photos from Kai's Instagram post show her sitting in the car's driver's seat, indicating that this may be Kai's car. Most 17-year-olds don't own a car that likely has a $100,000 price tag. But, Kai isn't just any 17-year-old; she's a Trump. The implications of Kai driving this car show that her dad, Donald Trump Jr., may spoil his kids like his own dad did. After all, Kai's post comes in the midst of a story about Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump, going viral on X, formerly Twitter. Barron allegedly told guests at a Mar-a-Lago dinner, "Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was gold."
Plenty of folks commented on Kai Trump's Cybertruck
After Kai Trump spoke about her grandfather, Donald Trump, on the 2024 Republican National Convention stage, she's gained plenty of attention, racking up nearly 400,000 Instagram followers. So, it's no surprise that plenty of folks had something to say about her controversial ride to the homecoming dance. "Aw! Cyber Truck's an awesome way to show up to Homecoming," one person commented. "No not the cyber truck," said another. Kai's images also went viral on X. Someone commented, "I'm looking forward to Cybertrucks in the Presidential motorcade." Another noted what a big gift this is for a teen, joking, "Definitely beats my graduation gift of a sizzler gift card..."
The top comment, however, was courtesy of Tesla CEO and avid Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk, who showed just how overjoyed he was to see Kai driving a Tesla, writing, "Cool." Evidently, Kai's future is bright or, at the very least, pricey. While still attending high school in August 2024, she committed to attending the University of Miami, where she will continue to play golf.