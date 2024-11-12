Inside Megan Fox And MGK's Journey To Grow Their Family
Megan Fox has announced that she and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby, and it seems like it's been a long time coming. Fox told the world about the baby on the way via an Instagram post in which she's naked and covered in what looks like black oil (it's not technically one of the most outrageous outfits that Fox has ever worn, considering she's not actually wearing anything). She tagged MGK on her belly, and she included a second photo of a positive pregnancy test. Touchingly, in what seems to be a clear reference to a past miscarriage, Fox wrote on the post, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."
Fox and MGK's relationship has had its ups and downs, and her miscarriage made for a challenging time for both of them. She wrote about it in her 2023 book of poetry "Pretty Boys are Dangerous," in which Fox also revealed some revelations about her at times chaotic relationship with MGK. In an interview about the book in November 2023, Fox talked about the miscarriage and the impact it had on her and MGK. "I've never been through anything like that in my life," the actor shared. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately ... trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both wrote about her losing her pregnancy
Megan Fox was 10 weeks pregnant with a baby girl when she miscarried. We don't know the exact timing of when she was pregnant with her first baby with Machine Gun Kelly, but it seems like it was sometime in late 2021 based on MGK's song "Last November." The song came out in June 2022, and includes the lyrics "One day and another ten weeks / I never even got to hear your heartbeat."
A month earlier, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, MGK dedicated his performance of the song "Twin Flame" to Fox and "our unborn child," via People. The song ends with the lyrics: "Go to sleep / I'll see you in my dreams / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free." He posted about the performance on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "Broke my heart to sing the end of that song."
There's not a confirmation on the post as to how far along Fox is in this pregnancy, but women often wait until at least their second trimester to announce. Fox has three boys with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and MGK has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The two have been engaged since January 2022.