Inside Megan Fox And MGK's Journey To Grow Their Family

Megan Fox has announced that she and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby, and it seems like it's been a long time coming. Fox told the world about the baby on the way via an Instagram post in which she's naked and covered in what looks like black oil (it's not technically one of the most outrageous outfits that Fox has ever worn, considering she's not actually wearing anything). She tagged MGK on her belly, and she included a second photo of a positive pregnancy test. Touchingly, in what seems to be a clear reference to a past miscarriage, Fox wrote on the post, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

Fox and MGK's relationship has had its ups and downs, and her miscarriage made for a challenging time for both of them. She wrote about it in her 2023 book of poetry "Pretty Boys are Dangerous," in which Fox also revealed some revelations about her at times chaotic relationship with MGK. In an interview about the book in November 2023, Fox talked about the miscarriage and the impact it had on her and MGK. "I've never been through anything like that in my life," the actor shared. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately ... trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"