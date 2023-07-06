The Most Outrageous Outfits Megan Fox Has Ever Worn

Long before her barely-there red carpet outfits and her 2023 Sports Illustrated cover debut, Megan Fox was grabbing our attention in the Olsen twins' film "Holiday in the Sun" and Disney's "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen." Since then, the "Transformers" star has had a stunning transformation of her own. In recent years, Fox has morphed from the stunningly beautiful wife of Brian Austin Green to the va-va-voom sex kitten purring on the arm of the rapper-turned-pop-punk artist Machine Gun Kelly.

According to her stylist Maeve Reilly, the edgier, sometimes outrageous clothing is a reflection of the actor and mother of three's current lifestyle and is often influenced by Kelly's ensembles. The two are often seen in matching colors or similar styles that create a cohesive aesthetic, not to mention a fabulous photo op. "We definitely want to make sure that it is a beautiful image, both of them together and it's important that we coordinate," Reilly told Women's Wear Daily.