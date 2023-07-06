The Most Outrageous Outfits Megan Fox Has Ever Worn
Long before her barely-there red carpet outfits and her 2023 Sports Illustrated cover debut, Megan Fox was grabbing our attention in the Olsen twins' film "Holiday in the Sun" and Disney's "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen." Since then, the "Transformers" star has had a stunning transformation of her own. In recent years, Fox has morphed from the stunningly beautiful wife of Brian Austin Green to the va-va-voom sex kitten purring on the arm of the rapper-turned-pop-punk artist Machine Gun Kelly.
According to her stylist Maeve Reilly, the edgier, sometimes outrageous clothing is a reflection of the actor and mother of three's current lifestyle and is often influenced by Kelly's ensembles. The two are often seen in matching colors or similar styles that create a cohesive aesthetic, not to mention a fabulous photo op. "We definitely want to make sure that it is a beautiful image, both of them together and it's important that we coordinate," Reilly told Women's Wear Daily.
Megan Fox bares her body and soul in Sports Illustrated
As one of four cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Megan Fox was photographed wearing little more than a sultry stare. At a Sports Illustrated party to celebrate the issue, she left just as little to the imagination in a sexy black dress by one of her go-to designers, LaQuan Smith. Featuring a tight, see-through bodice that plunged to the navel before ending in a satin skirt, the dress left no doubt as to why Fox was selected for the famous issue.
While you might think that the sexy Sports Illustrated shoot and revealing outfits are a sign of Fox's body confidence, that couldn't be further from the truth. In a video interview for Sports Illustrated, Fox shared that she, like millions of women, struggles with body image issues. "I have body dysmorphia," she said (via YouTube). "I don't ever see myself the way other people see me. There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never ever."
The naked truth
The Sports Illustrated party wasn't the first time Fox dared to bare it all in see-through fabric. In fact, that black dress looks positively prudish compared to the fully sheer Mugler dress she wore to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing nothing underneath but a teeny tiny thong. Fox accessorized the dress with Jimmy Choos on her feet, Machine Gun Kelly at her side, and stylist Maeve Reilly in her head.
Reilly told The New York Post, "It definitely took some psyching her up to get her out the door."
The dress, with its hint of sparkle, made a big statement and was the talk of the night. Even Kelly, looking devilish in red, had plenty to say about Fox's look. According to People, the rock star got transparent with his feelings, telling reporters during the MTV preshow that Megan was "beautiful," adding, "I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night."
Foxy Spice
Megan Fox took the adage "dress for the job you want" literally when she told the world via Instagram that what she wants, what she really, really wants, is to be a Spice Girl. BDSM Spice, to be exact.
She certainly appeared to be ready for the role of a sixth Spice Girl in a close-up photo that offered a glimpse at what appears to be a black fishnet halter-style top with peek-a-boo straps. The actor completed the look by spicing up her long hair with Baby Spice-esque high ponytails.
In the accompanying caption, Fox declared, "Offering myself to the Spice Girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM Spice." While the bottom half of the outfit remains a mystery, Fox is not one to be chained to fashion rules, so we can only assume she whipped something up that was in keeping with that spicy theme.
Megan Fox rocks leather and lace
Machine Gun Kelly may have walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan during Fashion Week 2022, but it was Megan Fox who stole the show, rocking the designer's sheer lace bodysuit, lace-up leather pants, and crystal and mesh choker. The "Jennifer's Body" star drew comparisons to Christina Aguilera circa 2002 as she cheered on her man while he strutted his stuff on the catwalk and provided music for the show, finishing with a walk to his song "My Bloody Valentine."
In case you may have forgotten, Fox starred in the video for "Bloody Valentine," and the chemistry between the pair set the relationship rumor mill in motion.
According to People, the whirlwind trip wasn't all work and no play. The magazine reported that the couple was there to celebrate their engagement. They made plenty of time for sightseeing, dining, and a boat outing on Lake Como in between parties and appearances.
Megan Fox gives us amore Dolce
There was no shortage of hot looks as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cavorted and canoodled around Italy in 2022, and Dolce & Gabbana was on heavy rotation throughout the Milan trip. Fox once again stepped out in the designer in what some would say is her signature, see-through style.
With a body like that, though, who can blame her for showing it off? The long-sleeved lace dress featured a short skirt and revealed nothing but black lingerie underneath. Fox topped it off with layers on layers of gold and pearl chains and necklaces and a classic red lip.
The overall effect prompted her stylist Maeve Reilly to post the look to Instagram with the hashtag #proudstylist, and Reilly should be proud. She is often credited for turning Fox into a fashion icon, a fact she readily acknowledged to The New York Post, saying, "Yes. I would happily agree."
Serving up sex
Why wear your heart on your sleeve when you can wear "sex" on your shirt? That's what Megan Fox did when she made an appearance with Machine Gun Kelly at the Dolce & Gabbana 2022 Fashion Week after-party in Milan. Wearing the designer's $1,295 bejeweled cropped SEX tank with a short black skirt, Fox chatted about how her style has evolved since she became involved with Kelly.
The actor told Vogue that she didn't like the clothing choices that were often presented to her before public appearances because they didn't reflect her style, saying that she "kind of gave up on fashion." That all changed when she met Kelly and stylist Maeve Reilly, whom she calls "adventurous," adding, "She wants to dress me the way that I feel."
If this shirt is any indication, Fox is feeling pretty sassy and sexy these days, and we are here for it.
Red Fox
Megan Fox entered the 2021 Met Gala with a bang — and freshly cut bangs! The actor turned up the heat in a red lace-up dress by Peter Dundas that, according to Elle, was giving off "vintage pinup vibes" with plenty of cutouts and slits.
According to Bustle, Fox spoke to host Keke Palmer about the dress, saying, "A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty ... there's nothing more dangerous than that. There's nothing more powerful than that."
Fox wasn't the first celebrity to be spotted in an iteration of the powerful gown. The New York Post reported that both Halsey and Ciara had worn similar versions by the designer, prompting her stylist Maeve Reilly to work with Dundas to take his creation to a whole new level by using an elaborately beaded fabric. "We wanted to take the dress that already existed and make it fresh and different for Megan," Reilly said. "I wanted it to be as elevated and couture-looking as possible."
Megan Fox is back in black
Megan Fox was back in black for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, causing a stir in a gown that was one sneeze away from a nip slip. The Mugler design featured a sheer skirt and a next-to-nothing top that crisscrossed strategically across Fox's bare chest and showed off her tummy.
Not one to be outdone, Machine Gun Kelly also bared his chest in an unbuttoned white shirt underneath his Balmain tux and completed his look with one of the night's most unusual accessories — a black tongue, which he exposed with some of the most public PDA in recent red carpet memory.
The overtly sexy ensemble came just one day after the couple had returned from what Fox told InStyle's "Let's Unpack That" was a "deep spiritual experience" in the jungle of Costa Rica (via YouTube). When Fox was shown the dress by stylist Maeve Reilly just hours before the show, she was less than excited, saying, "I was just talking to God in the jungle. I'm not ready to wear that." Thanks to a little encouragement from Reilly and a lot of Peruvian tobacco to "ground" her, Fox wore the gown, and the rest is red carpet history.
Nailing it at the Billboard Music Awards
We don't know what it is about the Billboard Music Awards that brings it out in these two, but once again, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be cut from the same cloth at the 2022 event, wearing dramatic black ensembles that InStyle called "goth-glam." But it wasn't Fox's David Koma gown with its thigh-high slit and open back that had people talking. In fact, the dress was conservative in comparison to some of her other red carpet looks.
It also wasn't Kelly's spiked suit and crystal shirt. No, what really got tongues wagging was the way the couple nailed the look with matching $30,000 diamond manicures that featured 880 diamonds and weighed in at more than 11 carats.
You'd think that after shelling out all that cha-ching on nail bling, Fox would be waving her hands around all night, but that was not the case. Instead, her tips were tucked into sparkly statement-making opera gloves that did double duty as sleeves, adding an extra element of drama to her look.
Nights in white satin
Megan Fox showed up to the 2023 Grammy Awards looking sexy yet sophisticated in a white Zuhair Murad mermaid gown with a jeweled bodice and cleavage-bearing bustier top. But just when you thought maybe she was toning it down (sort of), Fox ditched the gown and hit the after-party looking white-hot in a short, satin bustier dress that barely covered her assets, pairing it with long white gloves.
The look was vaguely (or should we say "Vogue"-ly) reminiscent of Madonna's early years when she famously made underwear outerwear, a style Fox seems hellbent on bringing back with the help of her stylist Maeve Reilly.
Reilly, who was introduced to Fox by Machine Gun Kelly, says she enjoys pushing fashion limits with her client. In an interview with Vogue, she explained that Fox is "willing to take risks and try things that are outside of the box." She added, "We have so much fun with fashion."
Megan Fox is cut out for the lifestyle
Megan Fox has proven time and time again that she is cut out for Machine Gun Kelly's rock 'n' roll lifestyle through her risqué fashion choices that often include — you guessed it — revealing cutouts. The pair attended Drake's 2023 Super Bowl party in Arizona, and Fox didn't disappoint in a bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline and multiple slits along the midsection.
She paired the body-baring top with wide-leg pants that featured two large keyhole cutouts on the hips. Dainty body chains and earrings completed the look, which was elevated, edgy, and perfect for partying with musical superstars. It was so well put together, in fact, you'd think Fox spent hours with a team of stylists putting herself together, but that's not the case.
But Fox's stylist, Maeve Reilly, revealed on Instagram that the actor flew into Arizona earlier that evening and got party-ready in the airport bathroom. Talk about flying by the seat of your pants.