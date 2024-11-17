The Time Jennifer Lopez Threw Shade At Ivanka Trump's Modeling Career

It is undeniable that Jennifer Lopez has worked really hard to reach where she is today. Despite facing a lot of backlash in the initial part of her career, the musician-actor continued making her way in the entertainment industry. Enter: the stunning transformation of Lopez. The artist has never shied away from talking about how she started working at a young age and the value of earning her own money early on. "My first paycheck was probably when I was 10 years old ... I used to sweep the hair at a beauty salon and clean the sinks. I just wanted my $10, to go do whatever I wanted with. And it was such a great feeling," she told Variety in 2019.

Advertisement

Maybe that's why Lopez once took a jab at Ivanka Trump, suggesting that her modeling career was bolstered by her father, Donald Trump. In 2017, the "I'm Real" crooner minced no words while attending a movie premiere. In a report published in The New York Times, former Elite Model Management employee Audrey Roatta revealed that Lopez wasn't really thrilled to see Donald's daughter at the premiere and quipped that she was only there "because of her dad." As one can imagine, things have only intensified following Lopez's high-profile endorsement of Kamala Harris. "I like when the good guy, or in this case, the good girl wins. And with an understanding of our past and faith in our future, I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States," Lopez proudly proclaimed.

Advertisement