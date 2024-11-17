The Time Jennifer Lopez Threw Shade At Ivanka Trump's Modeling Career
It is undeniable that Jennifer Lopez has worked really hard to reach where she is today. Despite facing a lot of backlash in the initial part of her career, the musician-actor continued making her way in the entertainment industry. Enter: the stunning transformation of Lopez. The artist has never shied away from talking about how she started working at a young age and the value of earning her own money early on. "My first paycheck was probably when I was 10 years old ... I used to sweep the hair at a beauty salon and clean the sinks. I just wanted my $10, to go do whatever I wanted with. And it was such a great feeling," she told Variety in 2019.
Maybe that's why Lopez once took a jab at Ivanka Trump, suggesting that her modeling career was bolstered by her father, Donald Trump. In 2017, the "I'm Real" crooner minced no words while attending a movie premiere. In a report published in The New York Times, former Elite Model Management employee Audrey Roatta revealed that Lopez wasn't really thrilled to see Donald's daughter at the premiere and quipped that she was only there "because of her dad." As one can imagine, things have only intensified following Lopez's high-profile endorsement of Kamala Harris. "I like when the good guy, or in this case, the good girl wins. And with an understanding of our past and faith in our future, I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States," Lopez proudly proclaimed.
Ivanka Trump owns that she has benefited from nepotism
As for Ivanka Trump, although she shares a complicated relationship with her father that is chock-full of red flags, she doesn't shy away from acknowledging her privilege and just how fortunate she is. "Of course, nepotism got me in the door. It would be silly to say otherwise," Ivanka declared to ABC News in 2009.
While being aware of her privileges, Ivanka also asserted in her book, "The Trump Card," that she is in control of her life. "I own a two-bedroom apartment in a Trump building, but no one gave it to me," she penned (via Forbes). While that may be so, it's widely known that it didn't take much for her father to appoint her as an advisor in his administration, even while lacking any prior experience in government. These days, however, it appears Ivanka prefers to take a backseat to politics altogether. It remains to be seen whether or not that will still ring true following her father's White House comeback.