Fox News Host Jesse Watters' Awkward Thanksgiving Confession Has Everyone Roasting Him

Jesse Watters is a fairly inflammatory Fox News host and political commentator. In fact, Watters once had Anthony Fauci calling for his immediate firing after the outspoken commentator seemed to encourage violence against him in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elsewhere, Watters creeped people out by describing how he met his wife. But one of his latest on-air claims is drawing considerably more ridicule: Watters publicly acknowledged that his mother hadn't invited him for Thanksgiving. "Apparently there wasn't enough room," he said. "She said it was a scheduling situation, and then invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her no thanks, I'll be at Best Buy," (via YouTube).

Notably, the Fox News host's mom is a Democrat, and it seems that the lack of an invite stems from the fact that Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign ended with him winning his second term in the White House. Lara Trump came on the show shortly after Watters revealed that he got snubbed for Thanksgiving, and she invited him to spend it with her family instead, to which the host quipped: "That would make my mother even more upset."

He seemed to find the situation amusing, and users on X, formerly known as Twitter, did too. But they were laughing at Watters rather than with him. One person commented, "Imagine being such an awful human being that your own mother doesn't want to see you on Thanksgiving." Another noted, "Like, they knew who he is for years, must have seen the s*** he spewed etc...it took this election for them to finally go 'Nah, f*** that guy'? That is wild."

