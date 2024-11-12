Fox News Host Jesse Watters' Awkward Thanksgiving Confession Has Everyone Roasting Him
Jesse Watters is a fairly inflammatory Fox News host and political commentator. In fact, Watters once had Anthony Fauci calling for his immediate firing after the outspoken commentator seemed to encourage violence against him in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elsewhere, Watters creeped people out by describing how he met his wife. But one of his latest on-air claims is drawing considerably more ridicule: Watters publicly acknowledged that his mother hadn't invited him for Thanksgiving. "Apparently there wasn't enough room," he said. "She said it was a scheduling situation, and then invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her no thanks, I'll be at Best Buy," (via YouTube).
Notably, the Fox News host's mom is a Democrat, and it seems that the lack of an invite stems from the fact that Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign ended with him winning his second term in the White House. Lara Trump came on the show shortly after Watters revealed that he got snubbed for Thanksgiving, and she invited him to spend it with her family instead, to which the host quipped: "That would make my mother even more upset."
He seemed to find the situation amusing, and users on X, formerly known as Twitter, did too. But they were laughing at Watters rather than with him. One person commented, "Imagine being such an awful human being that your own mother doesn't want to see you on Thanksgiving." Another noted, "Like, they knew who he is for years, must have seen the s*** he spewed etc...it took this election for them to finally go 'Nah, f*** that guy'? That is wild."
Jesse Watters' Thanksgiving situation could be repeated in other American homes
Some people saw the Jesse Watters Thanksgiving snub over politics as something that was probably going to be happening in households around the country following the results of such a highly divisive election. "If I had a gay child, daughters and other female relatives and then a Trump supporting family member, I wouldn't invite the Trump supporting member coz they'd add no value to the gathering only chaos? Trump supporting member can visit another time on his own," one user reasoned on X. Others, however, saw it as particularly unique to Watters given the Fox News host's history of crass remarks directed squarely at Democrats. As one wrote, "It's one thing to hold differing political beliefs, but Watters is nasty about it and ungracious on top of it. My uncle and I wouldn't let the election come between a thanksgiving."
And yet, plenty of critics felt his mother was in the wrong. She cautioned him during his first broadcast in Tucker Carlson's former time slot (he was fired in April 2023 not long after Fox News settled their defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for promoting conspiracy theories about the legitimacy of the 2020 election). Watters' mom called in and congratulated him, but she seemed to be referring to those incidents when she pointedly said on air: "Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits. [...] We need you to be kind and respectful," per Variety.