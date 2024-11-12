Melania Trump's Latest Bailed Appearance Sets Tone For The Next Four Years (As We Expected)

However, Melania Trump did go to the White House in 2016 to meet with Michelle Obama, so why is she potentially skipping the one with Jill Biden? There are a few rumored reasons. One more innocuous theory is that she has a book event that wouldn't allow her to make the date; Melania released her self-titled memoir in October 2024.

Others think that Melania is still salty about the raid at Mar-a-Lago that was connected with the FBI's investigation into how Donald Trump handled classified documents after he left office. In an interview with Fox News in September 2024, Melania talked about the raid: "I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see it. And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff. Some person — I don't even know who or how many people — they, you know, they went through my stuff." If she blames Jill and Joe Biden for that investigation the way that her husband does, we could see why she might still have bad blood and not want to sit down and make small talk with Jill.

Or it could just be that Melania really isn't at all interested to getting back to the duties of first lady, so she's going to ghost on Jill's invitation. It would track with what we've know about the notoriously private Melania.