Melania Trump's Non-Answer About Wanting To Be First Lady Again Says It All

With just a week left until Election Day, both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are surely envisioning how it would feel to be the next president. Former First Lady Melania Trump is clearly thinking about it, too. Yet, she may not be quite so eager to return to the White House. There has long been speculation that Melania didn't enjoy her time as first lady. And now, what she didn't say about the possibility of returning to the White House spoke volumes.

On October 29, Melania appeared on "Fox & Friends" and was asked: "Are you anxious to be first lady again? Do you want to be first lady again?" Rather than simply saying that she hopes to get another shot at being first lady, she did quite a bit of rambling and simply explained that she has done it before. "I'm not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience, much more knowledge," Melania explained. She added, "I was in the White House before. So, when you go in, you know exactly what to expect. You know what kind of people you need to get. You need to have people [that are] on your team, that they have the same vision as me and to serve me because they served the country." Does this mean that she wants to be first lady again? That seems to be deliberately unclear.

