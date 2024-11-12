Former Kamala Harris Staffer Wants Joe Biden To Resign To Throw Trump Off His Game

Being the first person to break down a social barrier is a lot of pressure, but a former Kamala Harris staffer believes the current vice president is up to the task. While speaking during a "State of the Union" segment on CNN, Harris' former communications director, Jamal Simmons, made a surprising suggestion: "There's one promise left that [Joe Biden] could fulfill, being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, [and] make Kamala Harris president of the United States."

If Biden did make this unprecedented move, Harris would briefly serve as the first-ever female president of the United States. However, as Simmons goes on to explain, Biden's resignation would potentially do far more than elevate Harris to the highest political office in the land; it would pave the way for future female presidential hopefuls and, perhaps more importantly, throw president-elect Donald Trump off his game. For example, Simmons says that Harris' brief time as the 47th president would wreak havoc on Trump's victory-themed merchandise: "He would have to re-brand everything."

Simmons even took his suggestion to X, formerly Twitter, where he again highlighted the impact a Biden resignation could have: "It'd turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6, [and] make it easier for next woman to run." How realistic is Simmons' proposed scenario? Although Biden endorsed Harris after his own election dropout, his behavior throughout this election season makes it hard to imagine he'd give up his post at the eleventh hour.

