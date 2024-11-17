The One Trait Prince Harry Is Lucky His Kids Got From Mom Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has transformed from a young boy to a dashing royal. But despite being one of the best-looking men on the planet, he is really happy that his children have inherited one particular feature from their mother, Meghan Markle — her thick, beautiful hair.

The Duke of Sussex made this candid confession while attending the WellChild Awards in October 2024, revealing that both their children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — have been fortunate to inherit the the Duchess of Sussex's luscious locks. "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marveled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers," journalist Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon relayed via Hello!.

Although Harry and Meghan have managed to keep their children out of the spotlight, Tyler Perry, friend of the couple and godfather to Princess Lilibet, agreed with Prince Harry's assessment. During an interview on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Perry explained, "They make some beautiful kids. Archie and Lili are beautiful."

