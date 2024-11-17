The One Trait Prince Harry Is Lucky His Kids Got From Mom Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has transformed from a young boy to a dashing royal. But despite being one of the best-looking men on the planet, he is really happy that his children have inherited one particular feature from their mother, Meghan Markle — her thick, beautiful hair.
The Duke of Sussex made this candid confession while attending the WellChild Awards in October 2024, revealing that both their children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — have been fortunate to inherit the the Duchess of Sussex's luscious locks. "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marveled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers," journalist Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon relayed via Hello!.
Although Harry and Meghan have managed to keep their children out of the spotlight, Tyler Perry, friend of the couple and godfather to Princess Lilibet, agreed with Prince Harry's assessment. During an interview on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Perry explained, "They make some beautiful kids. Archie and Lili are beautiful."
Archie and Lilibet also have genes from Spencer side of the family, according to Prince Harry
Despite inheriting Meghan Markle's dense hair, Archie and Lilibet have also gained a defining characteristic from their grandmother, Princess Diana's, side of the family. While Diana had blonde hair, her hairdresser, Richard Dalton, confirmed that many Spencers were redheads. In his book, titled "It's All About The Hair," Dalton wrote, "Harry and the Spencer family have red hair. Charles, Diana's brother, had bright red hair when he was [in] college. The red hair was a trait from the Spencer family." And that's one trait that has been passed to her grandchildren as well.
While making an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2023, the Duke of Sussex didn't shy away from saying that he doubted that his Spencer-red mane would hold its own against Meghan's strong DNA. However, he was incorrect, because both his children actually inherited ginger hair from the Spencer family.
The couple welcomed their son, Harry's lookalike, Archie Harrison, in 2019, while Meghan gave birth to their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana (who got her strawberry blonde locks from her namesake), in June 2021. And if their hair is anything to go by, then the young prince and princess have inherited the best of both worlds from their mother and father!