Samantha Markle's Newest Legal Action Against Meghan & Harry Includes An Embarrassing Mistake

A new lawsuit has been made against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, by her sister, Samantha Markle, for defamation that the latter claims led to her fearing for her life. The complaint was filed on November 11, 2024, and states that Samantha has faced death threats because of a statement made about her in the 2022 Netflix documentary series "Harry and Meghan." While Samantha is entitled to a lawsuit, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was given the wrong title in the court filing, which is embarrassing, to say the least.

In "Harry and Meghan," the Duchess stated that her sister was spreading false news about her, which caused people to attack her online. "You are making people want to kill me. It's not just a tabloid," Meghan said in the Netflix documentary. "It's not just some story. You are making me scared." In Samantha's lawsuit, which was filed in a Florida court, it is claimed that the Duchess' sister was "forced to move residences, retract from public outings (such as going to the grocery store, or even earning a living, as she is no longer able to work as a social worker), and faced realistic death threats from individuals who have 'sworn' allegiance to Meghan in this 'fight' between the two sisters" (via Newsweek). However, the validity of her claim may be questioned since Prince Harry was referred to as the Prince of Wales, which is actually Prince William's title.

