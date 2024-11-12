Everything We Know About Kristi Noem, Trump's Controversial New Homeland Security Director

The following article includes mention of animal abuse and gun violence.

As Donald Trump continues to fill his cabinet, the president-elect has nominated his new Homeland Security director. It seems, however, that this is yet another choice that is giving folks pause. Trump has chosen South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and while it isn't surprising that he plans to put the 52-year-old governor in his cabinet, she comes along with a past full of controversy.

Noem, a former beauty queen, won the title of South Dakota Snow Queen in 1990. She went on to join the South Dakota legislature, and in 2010, she became the only member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing South Dakota. In 2018, she was the first woman to become the governor of South Dakota, and she was re-elected in 2022. Noem's website explains her following core values: "keeping taxes low, limiting government regulation, fighting government intrusion, and keeping government open and honest." While the hope of a non-intrusive, honest government may not seem particularly aligned with Trump's plans for his presidency, Noem has been supporting his presidential run from the start, and it's clear that the support is mutual. Still, while Trump and Noem are likely thrilled that she'll be taking over the department of Homeland Security, this plan will surely have its critics due to Noem's past. Here's everything we know about the newly nominated Homeland Security director.

