Prince William Reportedly Doesn't Get Along With Queen Camilla's Son Tom

British food critic Tom Parker Bowles seemingly fully understands where he stands with his stepbrothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, as he does not interfere with their familial matters, specifically their brotherly feud, as he told British Vogue. "You just want everyone to be happy," he said.

Queen Camilla's son does not seem to mind the royal distance and understands that sometimes, this is just how blending a family works, he told People. "We are married in, we are not the royal family — I've never for one second said that," he explained. "I find everyone incredibly nice and friendly and we've known them all for a long time." Tom seemingly also thinks highly of Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, as he told The Telegraph in 2012, "Kate is lovely; she has impeccable manners and is sweet and graceful — everything we could hope for in a princess."

Kate reportedly helped William ease the existing tension between him and Camilla, according to a close friend of the Parker Bowles family who spoke to Us Weekly. "William and Harry had always distrusted Camilla and felt resentment toward her because of their devotion to their mother..." said the source. "It was really Kate who warmed William to Camilla. "She's never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness." Despite the distance with his stepbrothers, Tom adores his mother's relationship with King Charles III, per People, and spends time with her whenever he can.

