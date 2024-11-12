Kat Dennings Is Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Long Hair

Kat Dennings' hair color has undergone a noticeable transformation since her childhood. In photos she's shared of herself as a kid, like the one she posted on Instagram in 2021, she showed off its once natural red tint. "Natural redhead life," Dennings wrote. One year earlier, Dennings shared another photo, this time using a red hair filter to show what she'd look like if it were still that color, while perhaps teasing she may return to red someday. "ITS A FILTER BUT IT COULD BE REAL," Dennings wrote. "Should I do it should I do it should I do it? Reminder: I was a redhead as a child so it's basically already my hair."

As an adult, Dennings' hair has taken on a natural brown hue, and aside from the subtle dye jobs or occasional highlights seen in some of her Instagram pictures, the "WandaVision" actor appears to have not deviated much from her staple hairstyle in recent years. Though her current hair, which nearly matched the length and color of her husband Andrew W.K.'s locks in photos posted on Instagram in October 2024, seems to not be going anywhere for the time being, the magic of digital editing offers an intriguing look at what could be if she ever changed her mind about it and decided to shake things up with a big chop.