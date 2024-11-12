Kat Dennings Is Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Long Hair
Kat Dennings' hair color has undergone a noticeable transformation since her childhood. In photos she's shared of herself as a kid, like the one she posted on Instagram in 2021, she showed off its once natural red tint. "Natural redhead life," Dennings wrote. One year earlier, Dennings shared another photo, this time using a red hair filter to show what she'd look like if it were still that color, while perhaps teasing she may return to red someday. "ITS A FILTER BUT IT COULD BE REAL," Dennings wrote. "Should I do it should I do it should I do it? Reminder: I was a redhead as a child so it's basically already my hair."
As an adult, Dennings' hair has taken on a natural brown hue, and aside from the subtle dye jobs or occasional highlights seen in some of her Instagram pictures, the "WandaVision" actor appears to have not deviated much from her staple hairstyle in recent years. Though her current hair, which nearly matched the length and color of her husband Andrew W.K.'s locks in photos posted on Instagram in October 2024, seems to not be going anywhere for the time being, the magic of digital editing offers an intriguing look at what could be if she ever changed her mind about it and decided to shake things up with a big chop.
Kat Dennings would look fab with a bob
Whether it be during her career-changing run in "2 Broke Girls" or other appearances throughout television and film, Kat Dennings has often been recognizable by her long, dark brown hair, which is obviously a part of her whole trademark look. However, after we digitally shortened Dennings' signature hairstyle and adjusted its color, the changes made to the "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist" actor's appearance are undeniably stunning.
After we digitally altered her hair, it should be much easier to imagine what Dennings would look like if she ever traded her long, wavy hair for a bob or any other shoulder-length cut, and how it might look if she slightly lightened its dark brown color. Without her hair obstructing as much of her cheek bones and neck, the edited pictures bring out more of Dennings' features, while her lighter brown hair further brightens her smile, Dennings' signature red lips, and her glowing face. Long locks can be uncomfortably difficult to manage too, so if the actor ever wants to make her morning routine easier, it's good to know she looks so fab with a cropped coif!
Kat Dennings resembles her mom with short hair
Some could say donning shorter hair may make Dennings look more like her mother, Ellen Litwack. In a photo posted on Instagram in May 2023, Dennings shared a picture of her mom as a young woman, showing she had her hair done up even shorter than her daughter does in the edited photo. Although Dennings jokingly argues she takes after other family members in the looks department, one cannot deny she would bear an even closer resemblance to Litwack if she were to cut her hair. "And yes she is very hot, I'm aware," Dennings said. "I take after my great grandfather who owned a saloon and disappeared into the Ural mountains never to be seen again."
In another photo Dennings posted on Instagram in 2017, Litwack sported a bob while posing with her daughter in a photo booth. Seeing as her mom rocked a shoulder-length haircut similar to what the digital edits depict Dennings with, one would imagine the latter could similarly pull off the look if she tried it in real life.