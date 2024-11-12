Kai Trump's Election Night Vlog Paints A Lonely Picture Of Barron

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has been using social media to tell the world about the goings-on in her family since Election Night. And now, after her Election Day post had everyone asking about Barron Trump, her vlog from that pivotal night is calling Donald's youngest son into question again. The video shows Barron looking lonely and off by himself during the celebratory moment.

On November 11, 18-year-old Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, posted a video to YouTube titled "Kai Trump Election Night Vlog." She captioned the video, "Come along with me for election night with my entire family!" Yet, one member of the family didn't seem quite as engaged as some of the others. Much of the video showed Kai getting ready for Election Night, spending time with her friends, and debriefing the following day. Yet, after the first three minutes, Kai shows footage of the Trump family together on Election Night as they watched election results pour in. When Kai's 18-year-old uncle Barron appears in the video, he is mostly off to himself as others gather together and talk. Multiple shots of Barron show him looking isolated and not as chummy with his family as the others seem to be.

