Kai Trump's Election Night Vlog Paints A Lonely Picture Of Barron
Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has been using social media to tell the world about the goings-on in her family since Election Night. And now, after her Election Day post had everyone asking about Barron Trump, her vlog from that pivotal night is calling Donald's youngest son into question again. The video shows Barron looking lonely and off by himself during the celebratory moment.
On November 11, 18-year-old Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, posted a video to YouTube titled "Kai Trump Election Night Vlog." She captioned the video, "Come along with me for election night with my entire family!" Yet, one member of the family didn't seem quite as engaged as some of the others. Much of the video showed Kai getting ready for Election Night, spending time with her friends, and debriefing the following day. Yet, after the first three minutes, Kai shows footage of the Trump family together on Election Night as they watched election results pour in. When Kai's 18-year-old uncle Barron appears in the video, he is mostly off to himself as others gather together and talk. Multiple shots of Barron show him looking isolated and not as chummy with his family as the others seem to be.
Barron Trump didn't seem to want to be in the spotlight
Since Kai Trump and Barron Trump are the same age, it would be easy to expect them to flock to each other during family events. Yet, Barron didn't appear interested in being featured in Kai's vlog, and when they were near each other, they didn't seem to communicate. It's clear that of the family's two freshly-minted adults, Kai is the one who wants the spotlight. The video shows her choosing her outfit for the night, and she opts for a sequined dress over a plain black one, saying, "I want to pop out." Of course, beyond wearing a sparkly dress, Kai also posted an Election Night vlog to YouTube in the first place, proving that she isn't interested in fading into the background. For Barron, though, it's clear that he's following in his mother, Melania Trump's, private footsteps.
The vlog also showed that, like Barron, Donald Trump didn't behave how one might have expected behind the scenes on the big night. He seemed to struggle not to scowl while posing for family photos, and as the family watched election results pour in, he looked particularly low energy and didn't appear either nervous or excited. A simple look at the Trump family candidly interacting with each other paints a picture that many may not have expected.