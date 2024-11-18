A Royal Family Adviser Fact-Checked This Part Of Prince Harry's Memoir

The rift between Prince Harry and King Charles III has been raging for several years. Tensions escalated with the release of Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare," in which Harry divulged startling revelations regarding several alleged private conversations and correspondences between himself and his family. Now, a royal family adviser is fact-checking some of Harry's claims, and calling the Duke of Sussex out for misrepresenting some of the anecdotes and recollections in his memoir.

The paperback edition of author Robert Hardman's "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy" hit shelves recently, and the new edition comes with new interviews, including a chat with an unnamed "senior constitutional expert and adviser to the family." The adviser broke down some of the reasons for the feud, explaining (via excerpts published in the Daily Mail), "[You] have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong."

One example the adviser called out was Harry's description of how he learned about the queen mother's death in 2002. Harry vividly recounted getting a phone call while he was studying at Eton. Harry wrote that the call came "just before Easter, the weather bright and warm, light slanting through my window, filled with vivid colors." According to Hardman, however, "Harry was actually in Switzerland, skiing with his father and brother, when all three received the news." That's just one example of Harry's memoir painting an incorrect picture of his past.

