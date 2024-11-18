Jason Kelce Committed The Ultimate Faux Pas On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Jason Kelce grabbed a little shut-eye during an Eras Tour show in Miami — somehow managing to sleep through Taylor Swift's high-energy performance. Tickets to Swift's Eras Tour have been famously in demand, with fans organizing to take their frustrations all the way to Congress, so snoozing while many die-hard Swifties have been unable to get tickets is certainly a choice.

Advertisement

This wasn't the first Eras show that Kelce, former center for the Philadelphia Eagles and older brother to Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, has attended. The nap time photo was posted to X by Beau Allen, one of Kelce's former teammates, and shows Kelce asleep in his seat with a caption pulled from the lyrics of Swifts' 2022 single "Anti-Hero": "Sometimes I feel like everyone is a sexy baby and I'm a monster on a hill."

And while some chalked the moment up to classic dad behavior, plenty of Swift fans took umbrage. "PLEASE JASON WE'RE LIKE 40 MINS IN," replied one X user. Still, Kelce wasn't out for the night, as a follow-up post from a fan indicated that he was up and dancing with his daughter Ellie for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" — reportedly his favorite Swift song, according to Us Magazine.

Advertisement