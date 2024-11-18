How Barry Keoghan Feels About Rumors He's An Absent Father To Son Brando

Barry Keoghan has a tragic history, but he would like to put rumors that he's repeating past mistakes to rest. "I'm not an absent father," he said in an appearance on "The Louis Theroux Podcast." Keoghan spoke about the online discourse and how quick people were to label him as a deadbeat. "There's a lot online. If I didn't have tough skin or the strength, I wouldn't be sitting here. Of course, it's going to affect me being a father when I had no blueprint to take from. People just read that [as] laziness and go, 'Oh, that's no excuse to be an absent father.'"

Advertisement

This seemingly stems from a September 2024 interview Keoghan gave to Entertainment Weekly. "I'll just say this — I didn't have a father figure growing up, so even my relationship with my son isn't quite of the normal father-son relationship," he told the outlet while promoting his film "Bird," which is centered around a girl and her strained relationship with her less-than-stellar father, portrayed by Keoghan. He pulled from his own relationship with his father for his character in "Bird."

"I don't have that figure to draw experience from and to base it on. Love, you don't need anything to draw from, love is pure, and so I'm not on about that, but I'm on about little stuff like teaching your son this or teaching your daughter that." People zeroed in on Barry Keoghan's possible family drama and quickly jumped on the celeb parent-shaming bandwagon.

Advertisement