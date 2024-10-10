Strange Things About Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan's Relationship Everyone Ignores
The newest pop princess has arrived, and after a majorly successful 2024 for Sabrina Carpenter, it's no surprise she ended up with an Oscar-nominated boyfriend, adding his name to Carpenter's star-studded relationship history. After releasing summer 2024's pop hit, "Espresso", Carpenter finally got her big break that she's been waiting for since starting in the music business in 2014. She embarked on her sold out "Short 'N Sweet" tour, which also happened to be her first solo arena tour. That's not all though, Carpenter's star power has continued to rise throughout the year, breaking multiple radio records with the release of her new album.
Barry Keoghan is best known for his roles in "Saltburn" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," and he has multiple upcoming movies like "Amo Saddam" as well as the highly anticipated "Peaky Blinders" movie with fellow Irish actor, Cillian Murphy. Keoghan also played the male lead in Carpenter's "Please Please Please" music video. Although, one weird thing that's undeniable is the coincidence that Keoghan had previously tweeted not one, but two names of Carpenter's songs long before they'd ever met — or the songs had even been announced!
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, user emailsavenue found tweets from as far back as 2013 of Keoghan unknowingly referencing his future girlfriend's hits. Fans started saying he manifested Carpenter, which is obviously not the case, but it does add to the strangeness of their relationship.
Their reluctance to confirm or deny the dating rumors
Ever since romance rumors began swirling between the actor and singer, the two have been rather coy about their whole relationship, never confirming or denying if anything was going on between them. In a March 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, Sabrina Carpenter spoke about her outlook on dating. "The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love. So yeah, it's fun and it's messy." Carpenter's use of messy only made it all the more believable that perhaps her romance with Keoghan isn't as wholesome and serious as you'd expect.
As of this writing, there's been no official statement from either of them to give fans the confidence to say the two are officially dating. Especially with a source for People claiming that the couple is "on and off", perhaps the relationship simply isn't serious enough for them to put a label on it.
However, while Keoghan has never posted Carpenter on his main Instagram account, he is rather active in her comments section. After Carpenter shared her collab with Skims on Instagram, Keoghan took to the comments with, "🔥🥵 barbie emoji." Then, after the release of Carpenter's new album, Keoghan posted one of her new songs on his Instagram story saying, "'Bed Chem' my fave just sayin m'darlin," and proceeded to tag Carpenter, according to Vulture. So, the pair aren't afraid to be public with their affection. Then again, it's not like fans don't love a bit of mystery surrounding celebrities' love lives.
They match each other's freak
While Sabrina Carpenter has made a brand in being short and sweet, she's also known for her raunchier "Nonsense" outros. At every stop on her "Emails I Can't Send" tour, Carpenter would drop a new outro that included something about the city she was in. When she performed on the BBC in February 2024, her outro was, "BBC said I should keep it PG/BBC I wish I had it in me/There's a double meaning if you dig deep." It should come as no surprise that Carpenter has a dirty sense of humor if you're familiar with her songs.
Not only was Carpenter in her lustful era that year, but Barry Keoghan also proved to be a little raunchy. From claiming "Bed Chem" as his favorite song on Carpenter's new album to leaving explicitly suggestive comments on Instagram posts, Keoghan is far from innocent. In a photo posted by music video director Alfredo Flores, Keoghan left a comment that could really only be interpreted in one way...
If that wasn't enough to show they both have freaky energy, just check out Carpenter's "Nonsense" outro from Coachella that she posted to YouTube. She references the infamous bathtub scene from Keoghan's movie "Saltburn" while he was in the audience! The line definitely caught some off guard, but nothing is off limits in the outros as proven by Carpenter setting the record straight about her song "Nonsense" at her 2022 Los Angeles concert. The pop star sang, "I've got a personality but no tits, this song is not about Joshua Bassett." It was a shock to fans to hear her reference her ex-boyfriend by name, especially during a live performance.
Barry's potential family drama
Barry Keoghan does have a tragic history. He grew up without a father figure and is now trying to navigate being a dad himself. Before Keoghan and Carpenter's romance started rumors, Keoghan spent two and a half years with his ex, Alyson Sandro. In 2022, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Brando, whom Keoghan loved from the first time he set eyes on the baby, "When he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world. That's the effect he has on me." Keoghan told GQ for his cover story.
Keoghan having a child isn't what's weird here though. The red flag is that, for a while, there were fans continuously posting on X with accusations about Keoghan being an absent father. In a post made by user gilleechi, they pointed out that, "He's also just left his baby mama and his child for a 24 year old Disney popstar and I just don't feel like it's gonna end well for anyone." This wasn't the only callout of the actor as another user posted, "that doesn't mean you have to live in your father's shadow. be the change you want to see!" in response to Keoghan telling Entertainment Weekly that he and Brando don't have a "normal father-son relationship."