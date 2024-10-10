Strange Things About Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan's Relationship Everyone Ignores

The newest pop princess has arrived, and after a majorly successful 2024 for Sabrina Carpenter, it's no surprise she ended up with an Oscar-nominated boyfriend, adding his name to Carpenter's star-studded relationship history. After releasing summer 2024's pop hit, "Espresso", Carpenter finally got her big break that she's been waiting for since starting in the music business in 2014. She embarked on her sold out "Short 'N Sweet" tour, which also happened to be her first solo arena tour. That's not all though, Carpenter's star power has continued to rise throughout the year, breaking multiple radio records with the release of her new album.

Barry Keoghan is best known for his roles in "Saltburn" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," and he has multiple upcoming movies like "Amo Saddam" as well as the highly anticipated "Peaky Blinders" movie with fellow Irish actor, Cillian Murphy. Keoghan also played the male lead in Carpenter's "Please Please Please" music video. Although, one weird thing that's undeniable is the coincidence that Keoghan had previously tweeted not one, but two names of Carpenter's songs long before they'd ever met — or the songs had even been announced!

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, user emailsavenue found tweets from as far back as 2013 of Keoghan unknowingly referencing his future girlfriend's hits. Fans started saying he manifested Carpenter, which is obviously not the case, but it does add to the strangeness of their relationship.

