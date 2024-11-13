Hugh Jackman's Good Guy Persona Threatened By New Salacious Rumor About Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman's rumored relationship with Sutton Foster just keeps getting more complicated. The celebrity couple's paths first crossed when they joined forces on Broadway's "The Music Man," in December 2021. At the time, Jackman was over two decades into his marriage with Deborra-Lee Furness (the celebrity couple shares two children, Oscar and Ava). Likewise, Foster had been happily married to Ted Griffin since October 2014, with whom she also has a son. Unfortunately, both relationships crumbled shortly afterward. The "Wolverine" star and Furness shared a statement with People in September 2023 confirming that they were amicably parting ways. Then, in December, InTouch Weekly reported that Jackman and Foster had started covertly seeing each other.
While it's unclear when their professional relationship turned romantic, an insider informed the publication that the "Greatest Showman" star adored Foster pretty much from the moment she said "Hello." Page Six then confirmed that the Tony Award winner had filed to end her marriage in October 2024. This strangely convenient sequence of events naturally led people to believe they had blown up their long-standing unions to be together, and a source dished to Us Weekly that this was indeed true. They claimed that Foster and Jackman's relationship started out as an affair and this was why his marriage ended.
Another insider stated that Furness found her husband's infidelity to be understandably heartbreaking, adding, "I think many people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to her, especially as she's the mother of his children, and they've navigated three decades of life together." As they argued, "A little respect may have been in order."
Deborra-Lee Furness was reportedly 'blindsided' by her ex-husband's alleged affair
According to an Us Weekly insider, Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's alleged affair was common knowledge among Broadway folks. Still, Deborra-Lee Furness hadn't caught wind of it and was understandably "blindsided" when she learned the truth, which her husband naturally denied. To make matters worse, Furness was willing to give their marriage another shot, but the "Logan" star couldn't let Foster go. Given all this, it's safe to say that Jackman and Furness' split was far messier than they initially let on. Another source claimed that although the Broadway co-stars were ready to move in together, they were waiting to protect their children's best interests. Additionally, the confidant noted that the "Deadpool & Wolverine" actor feared the backlash that would ensue.
As they pointed out, "Hugh's whole image is that he's the nicest guy in Hollywood. So he doesn't know what to do with this." After news of their relationship broke, an insider clarified to the Daily Mail that Furness wouldn't be adding fuel to the fire by sharing her perspective publicly. It's worth noting that Furness may have got to know Foster on a more personal level, too. When the "Sweeney Todd" star spoke to Vogue in 2022, she detailed getting their families together for Memorial Day. Foster also labeled her co-star her "best friend," gushing of Jackman, "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true."