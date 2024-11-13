Hugh Jackman's Good Guy Persona Threatened By New Salacious Rumor About Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman's rumored relationship with Sutton Foster just keeps getting more complicated. The celebrity couple's paths first crossed when they joined forces on Broadway's "The Music Man," in December 2021. At the time, Jackman was over two decades into his marriage with Deborra-Lee Furness (the celebrity couple shares two children, Oscar and Ava). Likewise, Foster had been happily married to Ted Griffin since October 2014, with whom she also has a son. Unfortunately, both relationships crumbled shortly afterward. The "Wolverine" star and Furness shared a statement with People in September 2023 confirming that they were amicably parting ways. Then, in December, InTouch Weekly reported that Jackman and Foster had started covertly seeing each other.

While it's unclear when their professional relationship turned romantic, an insider informed the publication that the "Greatest Showman" star adored Foster pretty much from the moment she said "Hello." Page Six then confirmed that the Tony Award winner had filed to end her marriage in October 2024. This strangely convenient sequence of events naturally led people to believe they had blown up their long-standing unions to be together, and a source dished to Us Weekly that this was indeed true. They claimed that Foster and Jackman's relationship started out as an affair and this was why his marriage ended.

Another insider stated that Furness found her husband's infidelity to be understandably heartbreaking, adding, "I think many people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to her, especially as she's the mother of his children, and they've navigated three decades of life together." As they argued, "A little respect may have been in order."

