Who Is Fox News Host Pete Hegseth's Wife, Jennifer Rauchet? Rumors About Their Marriage Are Messy

Donald Trump's new cabinet is scrambling to inflate his overblown ego, with Fox News host Pete Hegseth being the latest confusing addition to the team of sycophants vying for the president elect's attention. Trump has appointed Hegseth, a man who believes that germs are not real because they cannot be seen with the naked eye, as his Secretary of Defense. The Fox News host has made plenty of headlines over the years, mostly for openly philandering with another woman while still married. In 2017, word got out that Hegseth was having an affair with fellow married colleague Jennifer Rauchet. Rumors had been swirling for quite a while that something untoward was going on between the two, and it was finally confirmed when Rauchet gave birth to her and Hegseth's child that year. He was still married to his second wife, Samantha Deering, when the baby was born, but divorce proceedings quickly followed within the same month.

Advertisement

Rauchet has been a Fox News mainstay since 2006, long before she and Hegseth became acquainted. She was a familiar face on "Fox & Friends" in particular, alongside Hegseth, but was moved to the show's "Watters World" segment after their relationship became public. It's worth noting that, just like Hegseth, Rauchet was a married mom of three when she started a romance with him. After the initial brouhaha surrounding the couple's affair died down, they tied the knot at Trump's New Jersey golf club in 2019. Rauchet hasn't exactly managed to live down the controversy, and some on X, formerly known as Twitter, even refer to her as the woman "who broke up Pete's second marriage."