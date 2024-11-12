Trump's Cabinet Is Already Trying Way Too Hard To Inflate His Overblown Ego (That's About To Pop)

Donald Trump has started making appointments for his upcoming administration, and it's got people talking. His chief of staff appointee Susie Wiles has the Paula Deen jokes flying. Trump's new "border czar" Tom Homan is also making some people nervous about the scale of Trump's promised mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. Then there's former New York Representative Lee Zeldin, who Trump confirmed via Truth Social would be nominated to be the administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Zeldin's response to being tapped for this position was to go on Fox News and fling compliments at Trump, some of which don't seem to make that much sense. "President Trump, when he called me up, gosh, he was rattling off 15, 20 different priorities, a clear focus," Zeldin said on Fox News. "He wasn't reading off of some sheet; it's the top of his head. And if I challenged him to give me 50 more ideas of what to do with this agency to improve the economy, I'm confident he would have done that."

We have to wonder, if it was a phone call, how is it that Zeldin knew that Trump wasn't reading anything? Admittedly, it could have been a video call, but it seems like an odd thing to specify. It could have been to try and counter some of the doubts brought up during the campaign about Trump's mental fitness, and it very well could have been just about boosting his future boss's ego.

