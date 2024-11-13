Fox News' Pete Hegseth's Gross On-Air Confession Will Haunt Germophobe Trump

Donald Trump's cabinet is shaping up to be an interesting one. Recent nominees include chief of staff Susie Wiles, whose resemblance to Paula Deen has the internet cracking jokes, and the controversial Kristi Noem, Trump's pick for Homeland Security secretary. Trump's cabinet is already trying way too hard to inflate his ego, but his nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, doesn't see eye-to-eye with him on at least one issue. The Fox News host doesn't believe in germs (yes, you read that right) while Trump is a self-proclaimed germophobe.

On a 2019 Fox News segment, Hegseth said, "I don't think I've washed my hands for ten years." This caused his co-hosts to erupt with laughter, to which he said, "Really ... I don't really wash my hands ever." He added, "I inoculate myself" before declaring that "germs are not a real thing."

Happily admitting to never washing one's hands seems like a surprising enough choice to make on live TV. Claiming that germs aren't real, however, is another level of bizarre. Hegseth affirmed: "I can't see them. Therefore, they're not real." Under normal circumstances, it would seem most likely that Hegseth was making a joke, but he didn't actually give any indication of that. Instead, he seemed to double-down on his philosophy and practice, claiming, "I can't get sick."

