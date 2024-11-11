Trump's New Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Has The Paula Deen Jokes Flying

Just two days after winning the presidency, Donald Trump named Susie Wiles as his chief of staff. If her face strikes you as a familiar sight, it could be for the same reason social media users noticed after Trump announced her appointment on November 7. While some have focused more on Wiles' journey from serving as Trump's campaign manager to becoming the first female White House chief of staff, others have been humorously fixated on her uncanny resemblance to former Food Network personality Paula Deen.

Because Wiles and Deen, who is also tied to the Trump family via her relationship with Lara Trump, look so similar, some haven't been able to help but compare the two. "Susie Wiles looks like the "dark MAGA" version of Paula Deen," said one X user, who posted a picture of Wiles dressed all in black and wearing dark sunglasses. Another user wrote, "Susie Wiles is just finishing school Paula Deen."

While the similarities in their appearance have caused some within the X community to jokingly speculate about Wiles and Deen's possible family ties with one calling her "Paula Deen's even more racist sister," there is no known relation between them. Wiles, 67, is the daughter of Pat and Kathy Summerall and grew up in New Jersey. Deen, 77, is the daughter of Corrie and Earl Hiers and grew up in Georgia.

