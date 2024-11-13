Kamala Harris & Jill Biden's Chilly Behavior Has Those Feud Rumors On Everyone's Mind

Following Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat to President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election, one might think that her White House colleagues would show her some extra kindness. But, First Lady Jill Biden seems to be anything but sympathetic. At the National Veterans Day Observance on November 11, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia, Jill and Harris sat next to each other during President Biden's remarks — and footage circulating on social media suggests that there may be bad blood between the ladies. "It's safe to say that Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris's guts," former Trump advisor Steve Cortes posted to X (formerly Twitter), including a clip of Harris greeting those around her, but refraining from interacting with Jill, who appears stone-faced under her sunglasses. English author Oli London also noticed a disconnect between the VP and First Lady. "Jill Biden appears tense as she sits next to Kamala Harris during Veterans Day memorial services in Arlington," he tweeted.

Of course, this social media footage is only a fraction of what went down, and for all we know, they could have greeted each other privately before the cameras were put on them. But given that there is rumored tension between Harris and President Biden, it wouldn't be a huge leap to assume that Harris and Jill Biden are also at odds with each other. Plus, there is evidence that supports this potential feud that pre-dates Harris' loss to Trump.