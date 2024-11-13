Kamala Harris & Jill Biden's Chilly Behavior Has Those Feud Rumors On Everyone's Mind
Following Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat to President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election, one might think that her White House colleagues would show her some extra kindness. But, First Lady Jill Biden seems to be anything but sympathetic. At the National Veterans Day Observance on November 11, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia, Jill and Harris sat next to each other during President Biden's remarks — and footage circulating on social media suggests that there may be bad blood between the ladies. "It's safe to say that Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris's guts," former Trump advisor Steve Cortes posted to X (formerly Twitter), including a clip of Harris greeting those around her, but refraining from interacting with Jill, who appears stone-faced under her sunglasses. English author Oli London also noticed a disconnect between the VP and First Lady. "Jill Biden appears tense as she sits next to Kamala Harris during Veterans Day memorial services in Arlington," he tweeted.
Of course, this social media footage is only a fraction of what went down, and for all we know, they could have greeted each other privately before the cameras were put on them. But given that there is rumored tension between Harris and President Biden, it wouldn't be a huge leap to assume that Harris and Jill Biden are also at odds with each other. Plus, there is evidence that supports this potential feud that pre-dates Harris' loss to Trump.
Jill Biden previously dropped a major hint that she dislikes Kamala Harris
Rumors that First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are beefing aren't new. The idea that Jill might not like Harris first gained substance in 2022 when New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns published "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future." In this book, they claimed that Jill was against her husband picking Kamala for his running mate in 2020. According to an excerpt from the book via Fox News, she said "There are millions of people in the United States. Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?"
Fast forward to the final days of Kamala's 2024 presidential campaign, when Jill's behavior once again became questionable. In addition to her and President Biden declining their invite to the VP's election night watch party, Jill's election day outfit sent Harris feud rumors into overdrive. The former educator donned a red pantsuit which she was photographed in after voting. While Jill did hit the campaign trail for Harris, her ensemble's color choice prompted folks to speculate that she may not have voted for Harris. And her cold behavior toward Harris during the Veteran's Day service definitely didn't help dispel rumors. Still, not everyone believes there's a rift between these two. "Why would Jill Biden be hating on Kamala Harris, the woman who covered for her husband Joe Biden?!" wrote one user on X.