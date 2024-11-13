RFK Jr. Throws Trump's Healthiest President Claim Under The Bus With Shady Comment

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accidentally said the quiet part out loud during an appearance on "The Joe Polish Show" podcast, seemingly hanging his new boss out to dry. The adviser to Donald Trump on health policy, RFK Jr. said Trump's diet while he was campaigning for president was terrible. "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad" (via The Hill). "Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison," RFK Jr. said, mentioning that passengers are basically given two different fast food choices to pick from, neither of which are exactly nutritious.

Presumably, campaigning is stressful, and we can appreciate eating one's feelings during difficult times, but Trump isn't getting a pass on this, because he literally bragged about being healthier than former President Barack Obama after getting the test results from White House doctor Ronny Jackson (via The Independent).

Trump shared that he asked Jackson which of the two presidents was in better health. According to Trump, Jackson said, "Sir, there's no contest." The President-elect then told his fans, "I won't tell you the answer, but you know the answer, okay? It was me." To put things in perspective, Obama was 62 at the time, while Trump was 77.