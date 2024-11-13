RFK Jr. Throws Trump's Healthiest President Claim Under The Bus With Shady Comment
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accidentally said the quiet part out loud during an appearance on "The Joe Polish Show" podcast, seemingly hanging his new boss out to dry. The adviser to Donald Trump on health policy, RFK Jr. said Trump's diet while he was campaigning for president was terrible. "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad" (via The Hill). "Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison," RFK Jr. said, mentioning that passengers are basically given two different fast food choices to pick from, neither of which are exactly nutritious.
Presumably, campaigning is stressful, and we can appreciate eating one's feelings during difficult times, but Trump isn't getting a pass on this, because he literally bragged about being healthier than former President Barack Obama after getting the test results from White House doctor Ronny Jackson (via The Independent).
Trump shared that he asked Jackson which of the two presidents was in better health. According to Trump, Jackson said, "Sir, there's no contest." The President-elect then told his fans, "I won't tell you the answer, but you know the answer, okay? It was me." To put things in perspective, Obama was 62 at the time, while Trump was 77.
Trump's cognitive abilities have been called into question
There's been plenty of drama over Donald Trump's medical records. For starters, Trump challenged President Joe Biden to a cognitive test back in June 2024, but Trump called his own doctor the wrong name, saying Ronny Johnson instead of Ronny Jackson (via NPR). It wasn't the best look to make that kind of mix-up when challenging someone to test their own memory capabilities.
More recently, people have wondered where the President-elect is after Trump has been unusually quiet post-election. The Palmer Report wrote a savage article about Trump's absence, not mincing words about why Trump has been MIA. "Trump is in such incredibly poor physical and cognitive condition, his campaign babysitters had to cancel a ton of his public appearances down the stretch," adding, "Trump is a fully senile individual who appears to be succumbing to dementia on a cognitive and physical level."
Now, Trump's pal, RFK Jr., has inadvertently opened a can of worms about Trump's physical health, which ultimately coincides with his mental capabilities. Trump was secretive about his health during his first term as president, but now it seems like he's overcompensating for that by being overly vocal about how great of shape he's in at age 78.