Where's Donald Trump? His Post-Election Silence Is Causing A Stir
After Donald Trump became the president-elect in 2024, he gave a victory speech that included thanks to his supporters and allies, and also some of his classic braggadocio. "This is a movement like nobody's ever seen before and, frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time," he declared (via Newsweek). Trump also mentioned the assassination attempt at his rally in July 2024, adding, "They said that many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness."
However, social media users can't help but notice that Trump's usually booming online presence has been pretty quiet since his win. He has posted to Instagram and Truth Social, but he didn't even share a peep about his post-election phone call with Kamala Harris or boast about his victory. Instead, he took to Truth Social to confirm that he wouldn't be selling his Truth Social shares. He's also shared simple announcements of victory, such as a graphic showing Trump and his Vice President-Elect JD Vance smiling side-by-side.
On the other hand, Trump's X, formerly known as Twitter, account is bone dry, and users can't help but express unease at how quiet Trump is being on the platform.
One outlet brought Donald's mental cognition into question
Many X users are pointing out how it's strange that Donald Trump is not being as loud about his victory as expected. One said, "Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about his win." Some have simply questioned where he is, while others have speculated on the reason behind his silence. Before Trump shared his Truth Social post about shares, Bill Palmer from the Palmer Report published a scathing article mentioning the president-elect's health. "Trump is a fully senile individual who appears to be succumbing to dementia on a cognitive and physical level," Palmer wrote.
Trump hasn't received an official diagnosis of dementia or anything similar — at least as far as we know — but his nephew, Fred C. Trump III, spoke with People about their family history of dementia days before the 2024 election. He also described an odd 2023 conversation with his Uncle Donald at Mar-a-Lago. "He just looked disoriented, and he kept repeating something to me time and time again when I had met him," Fred said. "He kept repeating things, and he just looked different. He looked tired." Later in the interview, Fred admitted that he's not a doctor or medical professional, but, "I see traits with Donald that are unfortunate."
Donald's former aide Alyssa Farrah Griffin also sounded the alarm on his mental "decline" in June 2024. Does his age or mental state really explain Donald's uncharacteristic silence on X, or is he just busy preparing for his second term?