Where's Donald Trump? His Post-Election Silence Is Causing A Stir

After Donald Trump became the president-elect in 2024, he gave a victory speech that included thanks to his supporters and allies, and also some of his classic braggadocio. "This is a movement like nobody's ever seen before and, frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time," he declared (via Newsweek). Trump also mentioned the assassination attempt at his rally in July 2024, adding, "They said that many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness."

However, social media users can't help but notice that Trump's usually booming online presence has been pretty quiet since his win. He has posted to Instagram and Truth Social, but he didn't even share a peep about his post-election phone call with Kamala Harris or boast about his victory. Instead, he took to Truth Social to confirm that he wouldn't be selling his Truth Social shares. He's also shared simple announcements of victory, such as a graphic showing Trump and his Vice President-Elect JD Vance smiling side-by-side.

On the other hand, Trump's X, formerly known as Twitter, account is bone dry, and users can't help but express unease at how quiet Trump is being on the platform.