Hugh Jackman's Ex Drops Sly Hint That Sutton Foster Affair Rumors Are Not Just Gossip

After being married for 27 years, Hugh Jackman's good guy persona is being threatened. Jackman announced his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023, and his rumored romance with former "The Music Man" costar Sutton Foster has been whispered about for years. Now, Furness may have hinted to the public that her marriage ended due to infidelity.

In October 2024, content creator Tasha Lustig posted a video to Instagram and implied that Foster and Jackman's romance news was a long time coming, asking, "Do y'all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?" She showed a photo of Jackman and Foster and suggested that he "was running off with the mistress." The timeline Lustig provided gave enough of an indication that Jackman and Foster had an affair. In October, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, and she and Jackman are reportedly getting ready to go public with their relationship. But, if there was doubt in anyone's mind that there was some cheating involved, it seems that Furness has swooped in to clear that up. Furness used her private Instagram account to "like" the video suggesting that infidelity was at play and that, as Lustig put it, Jackman "was up to no good."

