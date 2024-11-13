Hugh Jackman's Ex Drops Sly Hint That Sutton Foster Affair Rumors Are Not Just Gossip
After being married for 27 years, Hugh Jackman's good guy persona is being threatened. Jackman announced his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023, and his rumored romance with former "The Music Man" costar Sutton Foster has been whispered about for years. Now, Furness may have hinted to the public that her marriage ended due to infidelity.
In October 2024, content creator Tasha Lustig posted a video to Instagram and implied that Foster and Jackman's romance news was a long time coming, asking, "Do y'all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?" She showed a photo of Jackman and Foster and suggested that he "was running off with the mistress." The timeline Lustig provided gave enough of an indication that Jackman and Foster had an affair. In October, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, and she and Jackman are reportedly getting ready to go public with their relationship. But, if there was doubt in anyone's mind that there was some cheating involved, it seems that Furness has swooped in to clear that up. Furness used her private Instagram account to "like" the video suggesting that infidelity was at play and that, as Lustig put it, Jackman "was up to no good."
Deborra-Lee Furness was reportedly blindsided by the affair
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster appeared together in the Broadway revival of "The Music Man" between 2021 and 2023. A source told Us Weekly that — while many suspected that the pair's onstage romance had sparked an IRL relationship, Deborra-Lee Furness trusted her husband and their marriage. "Deborra-Lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show," the source explained, adding, "It was apparently Broadway's worst-kept secret, and Deborra-Lee was the last to know." Furness reportedly wanted to remain married to Jackman, but Jackman intended to stay with Foster. Even so, the source says that Jackman never admitted to the affair.
While Furness may have liked the Instagram video hypothesizing that Jackman and Foster's romance began while they were married to other people from a private account, she seems to want her side of the story to be shared. A friend of Jackman and Furness explained, "I think many people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to her, especially as she's the mother of his children, and they've navigated three decades of life together."