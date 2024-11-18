The Hollywood A-Lister Who Refused To Lock Lips With Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder has transformed into a stunning actor since the beginning of her career and has appeared in films opposite some of Hollywood's biggest leading men. However, Ryder was quite young when she started acting, which presented something of an ethical quandary for star Jeff Bridges when they were asked to lock lips during an audition for the 1993 film "Fearless."

The "Mermaids" actor sat down with Josh Horowitz for an episode of his "Happy Sad Confused" podcast in September 2024 and explained how their age difference at the time — Ryder was 21 and Bridges was 43 — made the older actor uncomfortable. "Jeff Bridges, who I love, like, wouldn't kiss me because I was, like, too young," Ryder shared, recalling how the audition scene was supposed to end with them sharing a kiss. "He kissed my forehead, and he's like, 'You're, like, my daughter's age, you know?' And I was like, 'No!'"

Bridges shares three daughters with his wife, Susan — Isabelle, Jessica, and Hayley. Even Bridges' eldest daughter, who was born in 1981, would have been at least 10 years younger than Ryder at the time of the audition, but it was clear that Bridges felt far too paternal for their on-screen chemistry to work. Bridges went on to star in "Fearless" alongside Isabella Rossellini, John Turturro, and Rosie Perez, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role. However, the situation proved fortuitous for Ryder as well, as one of her most highly acclaimed roles was right around the corner.

