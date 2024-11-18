The Hollywood A-Lister Who Refused To Lock Lips With Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder has transformed into a stunning actor since the beginning of her career and has appeared in films opposite some of Hollywood's biggest leading men. However, Ryder was quite young when she started acting, which presented something of an ethical quandary for star Jeff Bridges when they were asked to lock lips during an audition for the 1993 film "Fearless."
The "Mermaids" actor sat down with Josh Horowitz for an episode of his "Happy Sad Confused" podcast in September 2024 and explained how their age difference at the time — Ryder was 21 and Bridges was 43 — made the older actor uncomfortable. "Jeff Bridges, who I love, like, wouldn't kiss me because I was, like, too young," Ryder shared, recalling how the audition scene was supposed to end with them sharing a kiss. "He kissed my forehead, and he's like, 'You're, like, my daughter's age, you know?' And I was like, 'No!'"
Bridges shares three daughters with his wife, Susan — Isabelle, Jessica, and Hayley. Even Bridges' eldest daughter, who was born in 1981, would have been at least 10 years younger than Ryder at the time of the audition, but it was clear that Bridges felt far too paternal for their on-screen chemistry to work. Bridges went on to star in "Fearless" alongside Isabella Rossellini, John Turturro, and Rosie Perez, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role. However, the situation proved fortuitous for Ryder as well, as one of her most highly acclaimed roles was right around the corner.
Winona Ryder went on to get back-to-back Oscar nominations
While Wynona Ryder may have been too young to play Jeff Bridges' love interest in "Fearless," she instead appeared in the 1993 film "The Age of Innocence," starring opposite Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer. Ryder wound up earning her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in the film, which actually put her in contention against Rosie Perez, who was nominated for "Fearless." Ultimately, Anna Paquin took home the award that year for her performance in "The Piano."
By the time she appeared in "The Age of Innocence," Ryder had already starred in her career-making role in "Beetlejuice," as well as "Edward Scissorhands," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and the lead role in "Heathers" — which Ryder almost lost out on. However, it was Ryder's Oscar-nominated role that paved the way for the next part of her career. "I feel like that was sort of my graduation, too, because when you're a teen actor and a kid, you're always hearing about the transition into adult roles and how it's impossible," the star said during her "Happy Sad Confused" podcast appearance. "I feel like 'The Age of Innocence' really was huge." Ryder later earn her second Oscar nomination the following year for her performance in "Little Women," when she was nominated for best actress.
The actors' paths briefly crossed in the audition for "Fearless," but Ryder and Jeff Bridges have yet to share the screen together in a feature film. That said, there's always time for Ryder to get a guest spot on Bridges' FX action series "The Old Man" — his first major role amid health issues, including Bridge's cancer diagnosis.