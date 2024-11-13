Pentatonix Members Look Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos

A cappella group Pentatonix has proven time and time again that you don't need instruments to create an incredible sound. With over a decade under their belt, fans have watched the stunning transformation of Pentatonix right before their eyes. Their pop medleys and Christmas albums skyrocketed the quintet to fame, with their faces now recognized all over the world.

Advertisement

The group started when Scott Hoying, Mitch Grasso, and Kirstin Maldano — all graduates from the same Arlington, Texas high school — pursued a chance to be on NBC's "The Sing-Off," in 2011. To enhance the group's performance, they sought out beatboxer Kevin "K.O." Olusola and bass vocalist Avi Kaplan (who was eventually replaced by Matt Sallee) to join. Pentatonix went on to win Season 3 of "The Sing-Off," jump-starting their career. Their holiday covers and "Evolution of Music" YouTube videos brought millions of fans to their page, helping them grow into the recognized superstars they are today.

But what were the band members like before their fame? Well, the group has been more than willing to share some throwbacks of a humbler time, and they're nearly unrecognizable.

Advertisement