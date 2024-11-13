Melania Trump's Impersonal Shoutout To Donald Fuels Rumors She's Over Being First Lady Again

While some people would jump at the chance to spend time in the White House, it appears Melania Trump has had her fill of the Oval Office. Although she gave a non-answer about wanting to be first lady again in October 2024, a November post on X, formerly Twitter, is fueling rumors that she truly is over the role and likely won't be joining Donald Trump in Washington on a permanent basis. The tweet read: "Mrs. Trump will not be attending today's meeting at the White House. Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success."

This incredibly impersonal statement sounds more like something you would say about a work colleague rather than a spouse. Nevertheless, this indifference to both Donald and the White House is really no surprise coming from the reluctant first lady. Claims that Melania's White House behavior was even more distant than we thought during Donald's first term have been circulating since early 2024, and she has made it very clear that spending time with her son Barron Trump is a higher priority than being by Donald's side. However, there's another likely reason Melania opted out of the November 13, 2024 meeting: her history of bad blood with Jill Biden.