What We Know About Lauren Boebert's Mom

Whether you're running for Congress or working a 9-to-5, having a supportive family makes any job easier. Luckily, for controversial Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, it appears that her mother, Shawna Bentz, is firmly in her corner. In fact, during a 2024 election results party, Bentz told Westword that her daughter has divinity on her side. "God protects her. She surrounds herself with God, and no matter what's thrown at her, she just keeps moving forward," she said.

Although Boebert told journalists that she and Bentz have "always argued over her votes," as records show Bentz was once registered as a Democrat (via The Colorado Sun), the representative has also featured her mother in several positive social media posts. For example, she posted a photo of her mother and her embracing on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day in 2022 thanking her mom for having her.

Bentz also occasionally appears in Boebert's Facebook posts, posing with Boebert and other family members. The representative has shared her feelings about the woman who raised her, but who is Shawna Bentz, really? Here, we'll break down everything we know about the mother of one of the most controversial U.S. representatives in modern times.

