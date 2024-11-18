What We Know About Lauren Boebert's Mom
Whether you're running for Congress or working a 9-to-5, having a supportive family makes any job easier. Luckily, for controversial Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, it appears that her mother, Shawna Bentz, is firmly in her corner. In fact, during a 2024 election results party, Bentz told Westword that her daughter has divinity on her side. "God protects her. She surrounds herself with God, and no matter what's thrown at her, she just keeps moving forward," she said.
Although Boebert told journalists that she and Bentz have "always argued over her votes," as records show Bentz was once registered as a Democrat (via The Colorado Sun), the representative has also featured her mother in several positive social media posts. For example, she posted a photo of her mother and her embracing on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day in 2022 thanking her mom for having her.
Bentz also occasionally appears in Boebert's Facebook posts, posing with Boebert and other family members. The representative has shared her feelings about the woman who raised her, but who is Shawna Bentz, really? Here, we'll break down everything we know about the mother of one of the most controversial U.S. representatives in modern times.
Shawna Bentz always had high hopes for her daughter Lauren Boebert
Although there are plenty of tragic details in Lauren Boebert's life, Shawna Bentz always had faith that her daughter was destined for great things. As she explained to Westword, she believed her daughter would someday be a pageant winner. "When I first looked at Lauren after she was born and as she got older, I used to think: 'You're going to be Miss America one day,'" she said. "Those were, like, the first words I said to her." While Boebert never earned that tiara, Bentz told the outlet that she still considers her daughter to be an American figure due to her career in politics. "I didn't know it was going to be this Miss America."
Boebert obviously took a very different path than what her mother predicted, but Bentz appears to have a very high opinion of her daughter. According to The Washington Post, Bentz admires her daughter's determination in the face of adversity. "I am so thankful that she's so strong, and I don't have to see the things that should be bothering her. I don't think I could handle it," she said.
Like her daughter, Shawna Bentz is no stranger to controversy
Lauren Boebert is well known for her often eyebrow-raising statements, and it appears she may have inherited her outspokenness from her mother. Unfortunately, Shawna Bentz has a history of making racially insensitive comments and isn't afraid to post them on public forums for the world to see. For example, in 2020, Bentz posted an Easter-themed video on Instagram that included a racially charged hashtag disparaging Chinese people. In mid-2024, a "things we hate" video of Bentz making racist statements about Latinx people resurfaced. It has since been stitched by multiple TikTok users calling her out for the comments but, as with her 2020 video, Bentz did not apologize for her hurtful words.
However, Bentz's misdeeds aren't limited to insensitive social media posts; she has also faced criminal charges. In June 2024, American Muckrakers took to X, formerly Twitter, to share court documents related to a felony trespassing charge against Bentz. The case stemmed from a 2016 incident but, as the documents shared in the post-show, it was subsequently closed in 2024. As if one brush with the law wasn't enough for the representative's family in 2024, Boebert's son, Tyler Boebert, faced felony charges of his own — definitely not the best way to follow in his grandmother's footsteps.
If you or a loved one has experienced a hate crime, contact the VictimConnect Hotline by phone at 1-855-4-VICTIM or by chat for more information or assistance in locating services to help. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.