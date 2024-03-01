What To Know About The Felony Charges Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Is Facing

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert has faced her share of controversies, and it seems her troubles aren't yet over. Her oldest son, Tyler Jay Boebert, was arrested on February 28 for an alleged string of crimes. According to the Rifle (CO) Police Department Facebook page, the 18-year-old "is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses."

Tyler previously made headlines in 2023 when his mother announced he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby boy together. A staunch conservative, Lauren Boebert praised the couple at the time for not opting for abortion. The young couple's son, Josiah, was born that spring.

According to affidavits obtained by the Daily Beast, Tyler was one of several youths who stole credit cards and attempted to use them online and in convenience stores. One surveillance camera image captured a young man, allegedly Tyler, entering a store. The person in the photo is wearing a hoodie from Shooters Grill, the now-closed restaurant Lauren and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, once owned. Tyler and his accomplices also allegedly broke into at least one vehicle, a Kia Sorrento, and stole the contents of a purse that had been left inside. The car allegedly belonged to Roscely Alvarado, a mother of two who told local ABC affiliate KJCT News 8 the incident left her and her older daughter frightened and determined to be more careful with their property.