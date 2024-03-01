What To Know About The Felony Charges Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Is Facing
Colorado representative Lauren Boebert has faced her share of controversies, and it seems her troubles aren't yet over. Her oldest son, Tyler Jay Boebert, was arrested on February 28 for an alleged string of crimes. According to the Rifle (CO) Police Department Facebook page, the 18-year-old "is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses."
Tyler previously made headlines in 2023 when his mother announced he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby boy together. A staunch conservative, Lauren Boebert praised the couple at the time for not opting for abortion. The young couple's son, Josiah, was born that spring.
According to affidavits obtained by the Daily Beast, Tyler was one of several youths who stole credit cards and attempted to use them online and in convenience stores. One surveillance camera image captured a young man, allegedly Tyler, entering a store. The person in the photo is wearing a hoodie from Shooters Grill, the now-closed restaurant Lauren and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, once owned. Tyler and his accomplices also allegedly broke into at least one vehicle, a Kia Sorrento, and stole the contents of a purse that had been left inside. The car allegedly belonged to Roscely Alvarado, a mother of two who told local ABC affiliate KJCT News 8 the incident left her and her older daughter frightened and determined to be more careful with their property.
Lauren Boebert says she will 'never give up on' Tyler
From her outburst during Joe Biden's State of the Union speech to her unseemly behavior with a date during a performance of the musical "Beetlejuice," Lauren Boebert has had difficulty developing a rep as a wholesome Christian mom with traditional values. Her son Tyler's recent arrest hasn't helped. His bond was set at $1,250, and he is scheduled for an April 11 hearing.
Boebert provided a statement quoted by The Denver Post. Saying she expected Tyler to be "held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen," she implied the unwanted public attention he got for being a teen dad may have contributed to his frame of mind. "It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," Boebert said. "I will never give up on him, and I will continue to be there for him."
While Boebert is not considered connected to her son's alleged crimes, this is just another unfortunate optic that may affect her chances of being re-elected to Congress. Just weeks before Tyler's arrest, Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested twice in separate domestic disputes: one involving a fight with Lauren in a restaurant and another involving Tyler. Apart from her official statement, Lauren Boebert has not commented on her son or his actions. A February 24 post on X, formerly Twitter, declared the Republican presidential primary unnecessary in light of Donald Trump's commanding lead.