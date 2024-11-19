Michelle Yeoh Is Almost Unrecognizable After Blonde Hair Transformation
The release of the "Wicked" movie was easily one of 2024's highest-profile entertainment events. Someone who expertly skirted The List's lineup of worst-dressed stars at the "Wicked" premiere in L.A. was the always stunning Michelle Yeoh, who stepped out in a glittering black, floor-length Balenciaga gown. The most eye-catching part of the Oscar winner's premiere look wasn't the gorgeous dress, however, but her stunning new hairdo. Yeoh flaunted a short blond bob for the premiere, instead of her usual dark hair. Her bouncy locks were curled and fell just above her chin.
The hairstyle was a major shake-up for the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star and it seems as though her colleagues from "Wicked" weren't expecting it either. In footage from the red carpet shared to TikTok by People, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum are all seen looking both surprised by and then hugely excited about Yeoh's blond hair. "You're blond!" Grande exclaimed twice, before she and Erivo hugged Yeoh. The "7 Rings" singer dyed her own hair blond for the "Wicked" movie, which was one of Grande's dramatic transformations that made her unrecognizable.
Did fans like her new look too?
Michelle Yeoh was notably not in attendance for the Australian premiere of "Wicked," which took place just a few days prior to the L.A. premiere, so her blond appearance made even more of a splash as her debut look promoting the movie. And tons of fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, fawned over the hairdo just as much as Yeoh's co-stars did. Many commenters on a red carpet interview that Yeoh did with The Hollywood Reporter were similarly effusive. It seems that fans have officially crowned the actor's blond locks as one of the most stylish moments in Yeoh's complete evolution thus far.
In that same THR interview, the Hollywood icon also had nothing but kind words for her equally stunning co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. "They don't transform," Yeoh said. "They live, they become. It's amazing. I mean, the two of them, they are like the yin and yang. You know? They're so different, but at the same time, they just fit together with love and great energy."