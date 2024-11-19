Michelle Yeoh Is Almost Unrecognizable After Blonde Hair Transformation

The release of the "Wicked" movie was easily one of 2024's highest-profile entertainment events. Someone who expertly skirted The List's lineup of worst-dressed stars at the "Wicked" premiere in L.A. was the always stunning Michelle Yeoh, who stepped out in a glittering black, floor-length Balenciaga gown. The most eye-catching part of the Oscar winner's premiere look wasn't the gorgeous dress, however, but her stunning new hairdo. Yeoh flaunted a short blond bob for the premiere, instead of her usual dark hair. Her bouncy locks were curled and fell just above her chin.

The hairstyle was a major shake-up for the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star and it seems as though her colleagues from "Wicked" weren't expecting it either. In footage from the red carpet shared to TikTok by People, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum are all seen looking both surprised by and then hugely excited about Yeoh's blond hair. "You're blond!" Grande exclaimed twice, before she and Erivo hugged Yeoh. The "7 Rings" singer dyed her own hair blond for the "Wicked" movie, which was one of Grande's dramatic transformations that made her unrecognizable.