The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Wicked Premiere
The beloved stage production of "Wicked" has made its way to the big screen, premiering in Los Angeles on November 9, 2024. The red carpet that night gave many stars a chance to fly, including the original Elphaba and Glinda played by legendary actors Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The November release date certainly had the attending celebrities in the spirit of Oz, from sparkly fabrics to red statement shoes.
Much of the film's cast was clad in opposing pink and green hues, splitting the carpet between Team Elphaba and Team Glinda. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the film's star witches, were the best duo that night. Erivo wore a stunning green latex dress with an emerald statement necklace (an homage to the Emerald City), while Grande donned a light pink gingham gown, the same pattern Judy Garland wore when she played Dorothy in the original "Wizard of Oz."
Not everyone could live up to them, however. Many of the night's greatest looks were followed by an equal amount of fashion fails. Here's a list of the "Wicked" premiere's worst-dressed stars.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's "Wicked" look was a total bust when she made her surprise appearance on the red carpet. While her halter gown was overall chic — not to mention it showed off her killer body — it looked like something she would wear to the VMAs, not a cult-classic film premiere. The bedazzled, earth-tone dress with matching gold cuffs was probably enough for her ex Ben Affleck to confirm J. Lo is still on his mind. The cutouts on the dress were a style choice by designer Zuhair Murad, who can be credited for exposing Lopez's incredible physique with the high leg slit, torso cutouts, and open back.
All this to say the "On The Floor" singer didn't match the vibe at all that night. For a special event like the highly anticipated premiere of "Wicked," looking good isn't enough. Since the theme of the night was "Shiz" (as in Elphaba and Glinda's school, Shiz University), then Lopez should've dedicated her look to something a little more witchy and a little less goddess. "The same cut and color of the dress she's been wearing the past 20 years," one X (formerly Twitter) user commented of Lopez's lack of creativity.
Jonathan Bailey
While Jonathan Bailey's outfit conjures so much emotion for the true Oz-obsessed people, the look is a miss for most. The unbuttoned shirt, revealing the "Bridgerton" actor's chest hair, is too casual next to his "Wicked" co-stars, like Jeff Goldblum and Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater. Bailey even made the biggest fashion faux pas by wearing white trousers after Labor Day. Even if that wasn't an age-old style rule, the clashing silver top and white bottom made Bailey look like a character out of "Saturday Night Fever." However, the elements shouldn't be overlooked, as they are a sweet emphasis on the film's roots.
The subtle motifs in Bailey's outfit are a beautiful homage to the original "Wizard of Oz," but if you're not a die-hard Oz fan, then you probably missed the easter eggs. His shiny metallic shirt channeled the Tin Man, while his red loafers were screaming Dorothy's iconic line, "There's no place like home," as she clicked her iconic ruby red slippers. The "Fellow Travelers" star even placed a poppy on his shirt to represent the poppy fields featured in the 1939 film.
Ashley Tisdale
We're unsure if Ashley Tisdale knew she was going to the "Wicked" premiere since she showed up on the red carpet like she was about to lead a business meeting. The "High School Musical" star donned an all-green pantsuit with a yellow satin blouse, a Yves Saint Laurent clutch, and white loafers. While Tisdale looks trendy and sophisticated, fans were disappointed that she didn't show up in full glam.
On a TikTok video E! News posted of the actor, many viewers voiced their confusion over the outfit. One user commented: "It's giving 'Do you have a hall pass?'" Another wrote, "love this look ... but imagine if she got glammed DOWN!" This red carpet outfit is definitely not one of Tisdale's that we can say stands above the rest. But she totally nailed the professor of Shiz University vibe if that's what she was going for.
Sophia Bush
"One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush walked the red carpet on Saturday in possibly the loudest patterned dress to ever be worn at a film premiere. Bush donned a Harbison Studio gown, the most interesting look of the night, with two separate patterns splitting the dress down the middle. One side featured a pink peony brocade and the other, red poppies — another possible attempt at symbolism like Jonathan Bailey's poppy brooch. The bustline was outlined with a braided detailing of shimmering black, gold, and white fabric.
The dress had too many bold elements to it to be considered a good look from the premiere. If the boning effect from the braided detail was removed, maybe the gown stood a chance. When an Instagram page compared the dress on Bush to the Harbison Studio model, one commenter wrote: "Maybe I just don't understand fashion anymore but I think it's terrible." Others thought the dress matched well with the theme of the event. "It's so campy for a theatre premiere & I love that!" another user commented.
Frankie Grande
While most premiere goers picked their sides, whether to wear green for Elphaba or pink for Glinda, Frankie Grande took the best of both worlds and showcased both colors in his red carpet look for the evening. The "I Got Me" singer was clad in a pink, shimmering top with a hood detail, as well as emerald green satin pants and white stiletto boots. His perfectly quaffed hair and equally bold makeup rounded out the extremely chaotic look, but it's nothing new for Grande. Even in some of the worst style choices, that man can pull anything off.
After the premiere, Grande posted the sweetest message to his sister, Ariana Grande, on X (formerly Twitter). The star reminisced over the memory of seeing "Wicked" in previews, which has evolved into the new film adaptation, in which Ariana will play Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. "I am so happy, excited, and overjoyed to say that you are Glinda the good," he gushed. "I am so proud of you and I love you so much."