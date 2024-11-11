The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Wicked Premiere

The beloved stage production of "Wicked" has made its way to the big screen, premiering in Los Angeles on November 9, 2024. The red carpet that night gave many stars a chance to fly, including the original Elphaba and Glinda played by legendary actors Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The November release date certainly had the attending celebrities in the spirit of Oz, from sparkly fabrics to red statement shoes.

Advertisement

Much of the film's cast was clad in opposing pink and green hues, splitting the carpet between Team Elphaba and Team Glinda. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the film's star witches, were the best duo that night. Erivo wore a stunning green latex dress with an emerald statement necklace (an homage to the Emerald City), while Grande donned a light pink gingham gown, the same pattern Judy Garland wore when she played Dorothy in the original "Wizard of Oz."

Not everyone could live up to them, however. Many of the night's greatest looks were followed by an equal amount of fashion fails. Here's a list of the "Wicked" premiere's worst-dressed stars.