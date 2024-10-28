Times That Ariana Grande Was Unrecognizable After Pulling Off A Dramatic Transformation

From 2010 to 2014, Ariana Grande portrayed the fan-favorite character of Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon shows "Victorious" and its spinoff "Sam and Cat" (which also featured "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy). Grande's hair transformation involved it being dyed red for the role of Cat, which she discussed in a 2011 ClevverTV interview. The natural brunette explained that she didn't choose the bright hue and that she had to dye her tresses regularly since so many other actors on the show had brown hair. Grande agreed to let the creatives have control over her hair, and it was much healthier once they found a new way to dye it without bleaching it first.

Before that, as Grande revealed in a 2014 Facebook post, "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat...as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair." She confirmed that she wore a wig on "Sam and Cat" and that when she wasn't working, her natural hair was brown but that she wore extensions.

The former Nickelodeon star also remarked on how she struggled to find the right solution for her damaged hair, which is why a high ponytail was her go-to style for years. Grande defended her choice of hairstyle to critics, pointing out, "Trust me, it's even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined."

