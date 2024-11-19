Tragic Details About Dolly Parton's Childhood In Tennessee

As with most things in her life, Dolly Parton took an optimistic outlook on her rough childhood in Tennessee. Speaking to USA Today in 2020, the "Jolene" hitmaker shared that her parents, Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton, tied the knot when they were teenagers and went on to have 12 children. The Parton family lived in a 2-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountain area and both of Dolly's parents worked incredibly hard for their kids.

While Robert occasionally picked up construction work in addition to his full-time job as a sharecropper, Avie held the fort down with 12 kids at home. During Dolly's chat with The Guardian in 2024, she shared that although she grew up in poverty, she didn't understand she was poor because everyone she knew led similar lives. Even after she came to the realization, she remained happy about her childhood with one exception. "The only thing I regret is that my parents had a hard time, but they never complained, so why should I?" she shared.

Likewise, Dolly told USA Today that her upbringing shaped her into the icon she became, saying, "The whole magic about me is that I look artificial but I'm totally real. People can see that. They forgive me for being gaudy. They forgive me for not being stylish. They forgive me for not being as smart as some educated people might be." And she was grateful people always saw her for who she was.

