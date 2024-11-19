12 Vintage Baby Names That Made A Comeback In 2024

Naming a baby is no easy task; ask an overstimulated, sleep-deprived new parent and they will likely attest to the enormity of this responsibility. The parental quest of choosing the perfect name only seems to magnify the difficulty level of the job. New parents strive to choose a name capable of carrying lifelong relevance and, perhaps more importantly, a name the child won't grow to hate.

With the wide variety of beautiful baby names currently floating around the world, the process of naming a child doesn't necessarily have to be as daunting as it sounds. Here's the good news: A whole wave of vintage names are witnessing modern revivals, giving parents a fresh batch of meaningful options to choose from. As documented by BabyCenter, which collates data from the site's own 32 million-plus user database and the Social Security Administration, the use of certain vintage names has boomed of late, rising in number between 2023 and 2024.

These traditional names have been around for centuries and, after going through their own respective periods of peaks and troughs, have made comebacks that are making people sit up and take notice once more. Anyway, with nostalgia steadily on the rise, it is hardly a surprise that many parents today are favoring names one would typically categorize as antique. Old-fashioned, after all, is the new fashion.

The following vintage baby names have officially made a comeback in 2024, in all their classic glory.