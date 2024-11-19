12 Vintage Baby Names That Made A Comeback In 2024
Naming a baby is no easy task; ask an overstimulated, sleep-deprived new parent and they will likely attest to the enormity of this responsibility. The parental quest of choosing the perfect name only seems to magnify the difficulty level of the job. New parents strive to choose a name capable of carrying lifelong relevance and, perhaps more importantly, a name the child won't grow to hate.
With the wide variety of beautiful baby names currently floating around the world, the process of naming a child doesn't necessarily have to be as daunting as it sounds. Here's the good news: A whole wave of vintage names are witnessing modern revivals, giving parents a fresh batch of meaningful options to choose from. As documented by BabyCenter, which collates data from the site's own 32 million-plus user database and the Social Security Administration, the use of certain vintage names has boomed of late, rising in number between 2023 and 2024.
These traditional names have been around for centuries and, after going through their own respective periods of peaks and troughs, have made comebacks that are making people sit up and take notice once more. Anyway, with nostalgia steadily on the rise, it is hardly a surprise that many parents today are favoring names one would typically categorize as antique. Old-fashioned, after all, is the new fashion.
The following vintage baby names have officially made a comeback in 2024, in all their classic glory.
Amelia
The name Amelia has enjoyed spurts of popularity throughout history and, true to form, has re-emerged as a favorite among parents with a taste for the vintage. Its approval saw an upward tick in 2024, continuing on the path of growth it has been on in recent years. A name with ambitious connotations, Amelia has Latin roots that means "hardworking" or "work."
Though appeal for the name is massive in the United States, it holds strong associations with England, where it has hovered near the top as one of the most popular names for baby girls for at least a decade, according to data from the Office of National Statistics. It notably received royal endorsement in a big way during the 18th century, with multiple princesses in the House of Hanover bearing the name Amelia.
The name's prominence waned over the next century but began catching up again as the new millennium rolled in. It wouldn't be a stretch to reasonably link the mainstreaming of this vintage title to the hugely successful 2001 film "The Princess Diaries," in which Anne Hathaway characterized the fan-beloved princess Amelia "Mia" Thermopolis. With talk of the iconic film gearing up for another highly anticipated installment, it's safe to say that Amelia is not going out of fashion anytime soon.
Henry
Few vintage names have appeal as timeless as Henry does. A classic name for a baby boy, Henry traces its roots back to ancient Germanic titles like Heimeric and Heinrich that mean "ruler of the house." The stately name has given many a king — all the way from England to France and Germany — royal distinction across empires and through the centuries. In fact, its tradition of aristocratic distinction continues even today, with one of the most powerful living royals, Prince Harry, also bearing the name. Although he goes by his nickname, he was born Henry Charles Albert David. The informal diminutive "Harry" has, strangely enough, stuck for the British royal, but is telling of the name Henry's versatility. Its feminine variations are also endless; think Henrietta, Enrica, and Harriet.
Not just by way of the throne, the influence Henry commands has made itself evident across pursuits — all the way from Henry Fonda in entertainment to Henry Ford in business to Henry Kissinger in politics. The name never truly went out of fashion – even during its lowest periods in the late 20th century, it had many takers. Nevertheless, the modern revival points to a heroic comeback of its vintage glory that continues to thrive in an advanced world.
Eleanor
Eleanor has dominated baby name circuits for years, and with the rise in its prominence in 2024 showed, yet again, that its vintage charm is hard to challenge. That it comes with endless variations and derivations — like Ellie, Ella, Leonor, and Nora — that each have vibrant popular lives of their own is further proof of its timelessness across eras. The name draws from French and Greek cultures and means "shining light" — a turn of phrase that can be interpreted as something wholly simple or profoundly mystical. Versatility is evidently a trademark of the name Eleanor.
Historically, Eleanor began getting significant mileage during the medieval era in Europe, with the coming of royal figures who bore the name and gave it a high standing. Eleanor of Aquitaine — who reigned over both France and England and is classified by Britannica as "perhaps the most powerful woman in 12th-century Europe" — is widely acknowledged as one of the moniker's earliest propagators. Eleanor's tradition as a noble identifier continued for centuries, eventually making it to the highest ranks in the United States when Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, stepped into the White House in the early half of the 20th century. While the traditional-sounding name didn't find as many takers beyond the 1950s, its ongoing revival is enough of a hint that Eleanor is back in fashion.
Silas
Silas is one vintage baby name we were hoping would make a comeback, and thankfully it has. It is now more popular but still exclusive enough to avoid losing its novelty even within the mainstream.
The name's Greek-Latin origins link it profoundly to nature, particularly the "woods" or "forests," with a straightforward association with Silvanus, the Roman deity said to preside over the wilderness. The valiant legacy behind the title imparts Silas a vividly masculine character, making it a great name for a baby boy with a free spirit, set on the path to exciting adventures.
The name also carries a Biblical touch, owing to St. Silas, one of the earliest Christian missionaries, and has remained a prominent symbol of the faith over the years. Dan Brown's 2003 bestseller "The Da Vinci Code" reinforced the religious flavor intrinsically tied to Silas for mainstream audiences, with a key character in the book bearing the antique name. Following the book's release came the equally popular 2006 film adaptation starring Tom Hanks — with it, the use of Silas as a baby name traced an upward trajectory. It has since been in and out of fashion, showing positive growth yet again in 2024 and marking a well-deserved comeback.
Noah
The name Noah needs little introduction, given the universally enduring legacy that comes trailing it. With roots in the Bible — from one of the religious text's best-known sections on the Genesis flood and Noah's Ark, no less — the name is of Hebrew origin and carries soothing connotation of "rest." Regardless of disposition, it serves as a remarkable name for baby boys — even those who keep their parents on their toes all the time! The kind of popularity Noah enjoys in the baby name arena has been hard to surpass. It has variants in languages all over the globe — right from the Arabic Nuh to the Swedish Noak — that has kept it relevant across cultures.
Its current social currency as one of the most popular names of 2024 – as well as of 2023, according to the top 10 list by the Social Security Administration – makes it difficult to digest that Noah was hardly in use during the better part of the 1900s and only began picking up in the latter half of the century. It has since gone through consistent peaks and some lows but overall continued to have a predominant appeal among the masses.
Hazel
Hazel is a lovely name for a baby girl that effortlessly conveys connotations of calm and elegance. With its origins in Old English, it draws from an evident reference to the fruit-bearing tree and the shades of nutty brown it is associated with. According to BabyCenter, Hazel's prominence as a given name only evolved during the 19th century and, even then, attained limited fame. Its popularity dwindled during the 1900s, only to get back on track at the turn of the millennium.
Though the rise in public appeal for Hazel has been gradual, its distinction as a popular baby names today is the sign of a successful comeback. Throughout history, women in art and other creative pursuits have borne the name Hazel, which fits in with the essence of romanticism that underlines it. But the most enduring modern tribute to the name is embodied by the fictional character of Hazel Grace Lancaster from "The Fault in Our Stars," immortalized for the screen by Shailene Woodley. As a vintage name that suavely walks the balance between sweeping fame and subdued charm, Hazel will lend an exclusive quality to any baby girl lucky to bear it.
Avery
The name Avery is touched by Christmas magic! Its origin goes back centuries to the Old English language, drawn from words that merge to mean "elf king." There is an evident flavor of masculinity in the name that limited the use of Avery to baby boys in the past. But in an interesting turn of tradition, Avery picked up as a popular moniker for baby girls toward the end of the 20th century and onward — to the point that by 2018, 97% of its use was female, according to BabyCenter. Sure, the name has witnessed its fair share of periods of low desirability, but it reemerged in 2024 as a baby name worth looking out for.
That Avery has been in use both as first and last names gives it an upper hand when it comes to mainstream familiarity. In pop culture, the title has been used both ways, with one of its most famous representations coming about in the acclaimed drama series "Grey's Anatomy" through the character of Dr. Jackson Avery. Pursuits beyond the screen — in sports, politics, science, and art — have had their own quotas of famous Averys who have contributed to progress in each field. This track record is suggestive of the versatility that comes with the name and how any baby named Avery will go on to excel in whatever they do.
Oliver
An old-timey name claimed by many cultures — from the French to the English to the Germanic — Oliver has a powerful appeal that has traversed centuries to claim a stronghold over the modern era. Public favor has been strong for Oliver in recent decades, and not just in the United States, where it ranked on the Social Security Administration's list of top baby names for 2023 but also in Europe. Until 2021, it held the crown for the most popular baby boy name in England and Wales for eight years straight, before being knocked off the top spot by Noah, according to the Office for National Statistics. The name's female variation Olivia is equally well liked.
2024 saw a resurgence in demand for Oliver — a rather unsurprising development, given the popularity it has consistently returned to throughout history. The name is said to have been derived from the Latin "oliva" meaning "olive tree," or "olivarius" meaning "olive planter." It has been used across forms of art and literature since time immemorial and enjoyed immense social credo in the Middle Ages. Later, in the 19th century, Charles Dickens' novel "Oliver Twist" was credited with a momentous revival of the name. Though it somewhat dropped out of favor during the 20th century, its recent surge as one of the most popular baby names of 2024 only proves that Oliver is here to stay.
Theodore
Theodore is a classic name that has been appreciated throughout history. With the exception of a few decades in the late 1900s when its popularity waned a bit, the name has hardly ever gone out of fashion in the baby naming market. True to trend, it was an exceedingly favored name for baby boys in 2023, coming in at No. 7 on the year's list of top 10 baby names published by the Social Security Administration and saw an even greater uptick in 2024.
Considering the heavy legacy of this name, it's safe to say that any child called Theodore will be meant for big things in life. Its roots go back to ancient Greece, where the name Theodoros carried influence as a portmanteau of the words "theos" (meaning "God") and "doron" (meaning "gift"). The tradition of the name was passed down through the centuries and across cultures, belonging to a wide-ranging class of elite soldiers, monks, poets, and artists who garnered global renown.
One of the most famous bearers of this vintage title is, of course, former United States President Theodore Roosevelt, who in turn inspired the naming of another equally — or more, according to your age — important cultural figures of the 20th century: the teddy bear. To that end, Theodore conveniently comes with readymade nicknames like Teddy, Ted, and Theo.
Beau
Though Beau has been timeless in its use as an endearment for male partners and lovers, its recognition as a given name only began rising in the latter half of the 20th century — and it has only been taking off ever since. There was a burst of demand for Beau in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to BabyCenter, with more and more parents evidently taking a liking to this fashionable vintage name that is sure to turn heads.
The inherent romance in the name can be traced back (unsurprisingly) to France, derived from the Latin "bellus" that carries connotations of handsomeness or beauty. To that end, Beau is a thoroughly masculine name, perfect for baby boys born with natural charm that has people wrapped around their little fingers.
Notwithstanding its growing popularity, Beau is also one of those unique baby boy names that will make a child command distinction in any room they walk into. Throughout history, the name has maintained its exclusivity as a sophisticated moniker for literary figures, such as in "Beau Geste" and "Gone with the Wind," and many celebrity sportsmen. It is also a sweet contraction for longer, and equally alluring, names like Beaumont and Beauregard.
Adeline
A beautiful name of French and German origins, Adeline is as powerfully feminine as it is regal. In its original form, Adeline is deeply associated with meanings of "nobility," just as its related variations Adele and Madeline are. The aristocratic significance of the moniker has lent it exclusivity through the ages and, after a brief lull in the second half of the 20th century, it began picking up among baby-naming masses again. Consistent with earlier trends, it did see a dip in popularity in recent years but paced upward once more in 2024. Despite the old-fashioned tenor of the name, Adeline has managed to fit into modern sensibilities rather comfortably.
Aside from parents keen on giving their babies vintage names, pop culture has been thoroughly mesmerized with Adeline — and its many adaptations — by way of films and songs. The 2015 Blake Lively film "The Age of Adaline" was a memorable homage to a variation of the name and unsurprisingly caused a surge in demand after its release. The classic barbershop ballad "Sweet Adeline" also remains an undying music fixture, with animations like "The Simpsons" and "Elmo's World" popularizing it across demographics. Interestingly, one of the name's most enduring immortalizations is not a widely known fact: The given name of 20th century writer and feminist figurehead Virginia Woolf is Adeline.
Daisy
Flower-inspired baby names are always a good idea. Daisy is an abiding classic with profoundly feminine overtones that will make any baby girl happy to have it. Its Old English origins are descriptive of white blooms that literally translate to "day's eye" and give the flower its corresponding name. 2024 was a good year for Daisy in terms of general popularity, which has ebbed and flowed since the moniker first gained prominence as a given name during the 19th century. Along with the closely associated Margaret — for which it doubles as an unlikely but widely used nickname, given their overlapping meanings — Daisy enjoys high repute in the United Kingdom as a name with a royal touch.
In the United States, the name Daisy was key to defining popular culture across the breadth of art and literature in the 20th century. One of the most timeless characterizations, no doubt, came to be embodied by Daisy Duck – famously introduced to the Walt Disney universe as Donald Duck's girlfriend. Daisy Buchanan, from F. Scott Fitzgerald's seminal 1925 novel, is another momentous ode to the name. The attention Daisy received during the previous century was only a peek into the high levels of desirability that would continue to define the moniker well into the current one, with famous women like "Star Wars" actor Daisy Ridley and "Normal People" star Daisy Edgar-Jones lending it relevance for a whole new generation.