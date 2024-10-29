The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2024
Just like fashion, music, and hair trends, names go in and out of style. A name like Linda, which was everywhere during the late 1940s and into the 1950s, is hardly ever given to babies today. At the same time, names like Noah, which were quite unique a few decades ago, are now one of the most commonplace names for parents to choose.
Around Mother's Day each year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular baby names from the previous year, which is based on the data they've collected. As such, the stats have yet to be released for 2024; however, BabyCenter, a resource hub for parents-to-be, shares the rankings of the baby names chosen by some of its 32 million users closer to real time, which we will be referencing in this article.
Whether you're looking for a top name to play it safe or want to know which names to avoid in favor of something more unique, this list is for you.
Isabella
Isabella is a popular baby name that has maintained its relevance for decades. It first made it into the top 10 baby girl names in 2004 and has kept a spot on the list ever since. In 2024, Isabella holds the sixth most popular name for girls. The uptick in the name's popularity coincided with the release of "Twilight" by Stephanie Meyer, the insanely popular vampire romance series whose main character shares the name, though goes by Bella. The name only became more common with the release of the film adaptation of the book, and with TikTok reigniting the "Twilight" trend, Isabella likely isn't giving up its top 10 ranking any time soon.
Of course, there are plenty of reasons to love this name outside of any vampire mania. Isabella is a traditional choice. It's the Italian and Spanish version of another classic name, Elizabeth, and today, it has appeal across many cultures. Though the name Isabella is beautiful, the four-syllables may feel like a bit of a mouthful for an adorable baby. Fortunately, there are plenty of nicknames to pick from, like Bella, Ella, Izzie, or Belle.
Lucas
Lucas has had a slow and steady rise in popularity since the '80s. In 1980, it first broke into the top 100 names, though it was very close to the bottom of the list at 98th place. From there, it slowly worked its way up the charts, reaching 25th place in 2013. In 2024, Lucas sits firmly in the top 10 baby boy names in the U.S. at number 6. Lucas is a beautiful name for a baby boy. It's Latin for "bringer of light," making it an excellent choice for parents who value names with a significant meaning.
The name's prevalence may have been driven up by pop culture characters such as Lucas from "Pokemon" or, more recently, Lucas Sinclair from "Stranger Things." Luca and Luka are two variations of the name, which have also entered the top 100 baby names, with Luca falling in 12th place and Luka spelled with a "k" all the way down at 74. These two versions are most popular as a boy's name but can also be gender-neutral. Or, if you love the name Lucas but are looking for a more feminine name, Luciana, Lucy, Lucia, and Lucille are a few more options to consider.
Charlotte
Charlotte is once again a stylish baby name. The name jumped from ninth place for girls in 2022 to fifth in 2023, and it has maintained that ranking in 2024. There are many reasons to love this name. It has a classic and old-fashioned feel that is appealing to many new parents today. It was much less popular throughout the '80s and '90s, so it still has a fresh appeal to those who didn't grow up with too many Charlottes as classmates.
Charlotte is the feminine version of Charles, which is not as in vogue. Both the male and female versions of the name are popular with royals, adding to its noble feel. The popularity of Charlotte may be partially due to royal fans seeing Princess Charlotte growing from an adorable toddler to the young royal she is today. Charlotte offers parents many nickname options like Lottie and Lola, as well as less common gender-neutral options like Charlie and Charley.
Mateo
While many of the most popular names have remained constant over the past decade, Mateo is a more recent addition to the top 10 baby names. It was listed at number 11 in 2022 before moving to sixth place in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. "Mateo had a huge jump," Sophie Kihm, editor and chief of Nameberry, told CNN. "We don't see that very often at the top of the charts," she added. According to BabyCenter's 2024 user data, Mateo ranks in fifth place for boys.
Mateo's popularity is also notable as it is one of the only Latin names to reach that level in the United States. According to Kihm, this is likely due to an increased Latino population in the U.S.; however, due to its very high ranking, Mateo is likely being adopted by people of many cultures. The Spanish name means "gift from God," and it has shot far above the English version of the name, Matthew, which now sits in 50th place. "It feels friendlier and more accessible than Matthew. It has that nice '-o' ending, which people really like right now. ... It feels very fresh, but it still is traditional," Kihm said about the name's growing appeal.
Sophia
Sophia is the fourth most popular name for girls and, like many on this list, it's held its place in the top five for many years. Prior to 2021, Sophia held first place for a startling 11 years. It's worth noting that Sophia ends in the same "ia" sound as Olivia and Amelia, two names that are even more popular in 2024. Other names with this ending, such as Aria, Mia, Victoria, and Maria, are also among the top 100 names for 2024.
Sophia is an elegant name derived from the Greek word for "wisdom." Sofia, spelled with the letter "f," lands at number 22 on the list, and another variation, Sophie, is lower at number 58. These slightly less common versions are good choices for parents who like the name Sophia but want something more unique. Or if you're looking for more original names with a similar meaning, Athena, which ranked number 51 this year, comes from the goddess of wisdom in Greek mythology. Or, you could opt for the far less common name Minerva, coming from the Roman goddess of wisdom and placing 2,604 in popularity.
Elijah
Elijah is the fourth most popular baby boy's name in 2024 and has been in the top 10 baby names since 2016. Elijah has ancient roots, steeped in religious traditions from many cultures. It's a prophetic name featured in the Quran, Talmud, and Old Testament. It also has spiritual meaning. The Hebrew translation of the name is "Yahweh is my God" — Yahweh being the Hebrew name for God. The long history of the name has likely made it appealing to parents who are looking for something timeless to name their baby.
Modern celebrities, such as Elijah Wood and Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman, may also have boosted the name's status and made it feel more modern. Elijah is also a great choice for anyone who likes names with shortened versions. Eli is a common nickname for Elijah, which makes the name feel less formal. Eli also follows the trend of short, classic names containing two vowels, just like Emma. The female version of the name, Eliana, is also in the top 20 baby names for 2024, coming in at number 14 for baby girls.
Emma
In 2024, Emma is the third most popular baby girl name. While still very high, this is actually a step down for Emma, which held the number 2 spot just below Olivia from 2021 to 2023. Regarding popular baby names of the 21st century, Emma seems unbeatable. In fact, it's been in the top 10 baby names every year since 1999.
Several factors have likely contributed to Emma's long reign. Firstly, it sounds similar to Emily, the most popular baby girl name from 1996 to 2007. As often happens with popular names, though, new parents eventually grew tired of it. The decline of Emily led to Emma's takeover. Parents were likely drawn to Emma because its pleasant and familiar sound was similar to Emily's without feeling overdone.
Emma also follows the current style of names with multiple vowels. Name expert Laura Wattenberg told Quartz in 2019 that classic names with multiple vowels had started to rise. Many parents are also moving towards shorter names, and since Emma fits all these trends, it's only natural that it has remained so popular. "Fashion generally moves incrementally, seeking freshness in small steps away from the familiar — until the trend has reached its limit and something totally new sweeps in," Wattenberg said, predicting that Emma would reach its peak and start to go out of vogue. However, that time has not yet come.
Oliver
Oliver, the male version of the name Olivia, comes in at number 3 for boys in 2024 — the same spot it held in 2023. Like Olivia, Oliver comes from the Latin word for "olive tree." It can mean "olive branch bearer" or "olive tree planter," depending on the interpretation. Olive trees are symbols of peace, friendship, and reconciliation, giving the name a sweet connotation. Along with its meaning, the name also has vowel sounds and a classic feeling like many of the other names trending this year.
The name Oliver has been around for centuries, featured in classic novels such as Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist." Despite being a traditional name, Oliver was a fairly uncommon choice for many decades. It steadily declined in popularity from the late 1800s to the 1960s, according to The Bump. Over the next several decades, it remained pretty low in the rankings, never breaking into the top 200 names. Its wide use today is likely due to going out of style for several years. Although it is a classic name, its time out of the spotlight has made Oliver feel more unique to the parents picking names today.
Amelia
The second most popular baby name for girls in 2024 is Amelia. It means hardworking, and it has been a favorite with new parents for several years. The name has a timeless and regal feeling due to being shared with historical figures like Amelia Earhart and contemporary royals like the stunning Lady Amelia Windsor. Parents may also be drawn to this moniker because of the many nickname choices, such as Mia, Amy, Lia, and Millie. The shortened versions make the old-fashioned name feel a bit less formal and more youthful.
Vowel-heavy names, particularly those ending with "a" have topped lists of baby names recently. This is a notable change in trends from past decades. "In the Seventies and Eighties, you had names that were more heavy on consonants like James and Sarah," baby name expert and editor of Nameberry Clare Green told The Independent. "But there has been a big swing towards the more flowing sounds of vowels." Many parents today grew up hearing a lot of consonant-heavy names, so the vowel sounds in Amelia and other similar names may feel more fresh and unique to them.
Liam
According to Social Security Administration's data, Liam was the top name in 2023, and it only ebbed slightly in 2024, dropping to the second most popular name for boys among BabyCenter users. Like the first two names on this list, Liam has held its spot as one of the most common baby names for several years. The name is derived from the classic name William and became a popular Irish nickname for Ulliam (the Irish version of William). Its popularity has been on the rise since the end of the '80s, leading to it becoming one of the most common baby boy names in subsequent decades.
The classic name likely gained popularity with today's parents partly due to pop culture. Liam was a popular character on the beloved '90s show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Plus, many modern parents grew up loving celebrities like actor Liam Hemsworth and Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who tragically died in 2024. These kinds of characters and celebrities may have brought the name to people's attention, driving its popularity as fans grew up and became parents.
Olivia
The name Olivia has secured its title as the most popular choice for girls in 2024. It topped BabyCenter's list this year as well as the three years prior. Previously, in 2017 to 2020, it held second place and was firmly in the top five girl names in earlier years. Olivia has a fresh sound to it despite being quite an old-fashioned name. It comes from the Latin word for "olive tree" and is the feminine version of Oliver — another name that has gained a lot of traction in the past few years.
It's clear parents are loving this name, although it's not as obvious why. "The simple answer is we have not the slightest idea — it's puzzling," Richard Coates, professor emeritus of onomastics (that is, the study of names) at the University of the West of England, said of millennial parents' preference for the name Olivia. He continued, telling The Independent, "It's a contradiction to the general modern trend because, historically, there were names that stayed popular for centuries — John and Richard, for instance, would have been in the top five for six hundred years — but that changed in the late 20th century, and what we see now is names peaking and then going down."
In a decade when fashion, beauty, entertainment, and even plastic surgery trends seem to move at the speed of light, it's surprising that Olivia has stayed on-trend for so many years.
Noah
As far as boy names, parents still love many of the same classics. Noah was the second most popular baby boy name in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. In 2024, Noah has remained the favorite, topping BabyCenter's list of most common baby boy names for the year.
Noah is a biblical name that has been around for centuries. It comes from the Hebrew word "noach," meaning rest. In the past few years, it has risen to prominence as one of the most picked names by new parents. Noah began gaining popularity as early as the '80s and became the number 1 name for the first time in 2013. It held that position until 2017, when it dropped to second place, and remained there through 2023. Given the longevity of the name's popularity, many boys in the coming generation will be named Noah. Often, when baby names are fashionable for several years, they drop off in popularity as parents look for something more unique for their children, but Noah is a name trend that doesn't seem to be slowing down.
