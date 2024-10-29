The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2024

Just like fashion, music, and hair trends, names go in and out of style. A name like Linda, which was everywhere during the late 1940s and into the 1950s, is hardly ever given to babies today. At the same time, names like Noah, which were quite unique a few decades ago, are now one of the most commonplace names for parents to choose.

Around Mother's Day each year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular baby names from the previous year, which is based on the data they've collected. As such, the stats have yet to be released for 2024; however, BabyCenter, a resource hub for parents-to-be, shares the rankings of the baby names chosen by some of its 32 million users closer to real time, which we will be referencing in this article.

Whether you're looking for a top name to play it safe or want to know which names to avoid in favor of something more unique, this list is for you.