Royals Who Hid Their Baby Bump

While it was considered indecent for Queen Elizabeth II to be seen while pregnant, it was international news when her progeny procreated. Though a positive change for the monarchy, being more open with pregnancies has posed somewhat of a challenge for the royal family as the women have had to become more adept at hiding their pregnancies before making a formal announcement. When Meghan Markle was pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie, she kept her baby bump hidden in plain sight.

Less than a month before making a formal announcement, the duchess visited an art exhibit in September 2018 wearing a black dress and a carefully placed belt around her waist, while also strategically holding her clutch bag close to her stomach. Two weeks before the announcement, she wore a monochromatic blouse and skirt ensemble that bunched at the waist. Both looks cleverly added some bulk around Meghan's baby bump in an effort to conceal it.

In 2021, when Meghan Markle was pregnant with her second child, Princess Lilibet, she and Prince Harry had already stepped down from their positions as senior royals. Meghan also became pregnant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both of these circumstances made it much easier to keep her pregnancy a secret. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told People. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

