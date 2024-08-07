Princess Beatrice's Style Transformation From Worst Dressed To Best Dressed

Princess Beatrice hasn't exactly had the smoothest ride as a fashion icon. She's been toeing the line between experimental and eccentric ever since she came into the spotlight as a key member of the British royal household, her journey on loud and proud display for the world to see. It can't have been easy and, as the York princess herself has testified, being a public figure brought with it scrutiny over the most personal aspects of her life.

"My experience was about growing up and living a very public life and living in an overexposed environment," she said during a House of Lords event in 2017 (via British Vogue). "So that's from being 18 and struggling with your weight to what fashion choices you are wearing." But the princess turned it into something positive. Even when she was infamously hauled over the coals for a harmlessly bizarre hat she wore to a royal wedding in 2011, Beatrice used the moment as an opportunity for charity and put her ridiculed accessory up for auction.

While her taste in fashion still hasn't convinced a lot of people, Beatrice has quite a few fashion authorities on her side. "I think Beatrice has a good eye; she's been wearing some fabulous pieces over the last few years," Beatrice's former stylist Charlie Anderson told People. Further cementing her place as a fashionista is a best-dressed list that the princess topped in 2024. Scroll on to see Princess Beatrice's full style transformation.

