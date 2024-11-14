Did Eva Longoria Move Her Family To Mexico Because Of Trump's Win?
Eva Longoria did what many probably considered doing simultaneously after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election — leave the country. Longoria was born and raised in America, spending much of her formative years in Texas. She later moved to Los Angeles, California after winning a talent show, officially kickstarting a career that reached new heights with her breakthrough role in "Desperate Housewives."
But after the many changes America has gone through over the years, the country might've stopped feeling like home to Longoria. She and her family moved to Mexico, where she married her husband José Bastón, with the married couple making a second home out of Spain as well. While Longoria was never a big fan of Trump to begin with, his presidency wasn't the sole reason for switching countries. A multitude of factors convinced her to make the jump, including issues that affected her hometown. "I had my whole adult life here," she said in an interview with Marie Claire. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."
However, Trump's recent election could've helped further justify her choice. If Kamala Harris' supporters share Longoria's concerns over America's future, a good chunk of citizens might've wished she took them to Mexico, too. "I'm privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them," she mourned.
Eva Longoria once revealed the only scenario where she'd actually help Donald Trump
Eva Longoria has been a strong critic of Donald Trump ever since he started his first presidential campaign. Like many, she felt Trump's rhetoric about deporting illegal immigrants was an attack on the Hispanic community as a whole. Additionally, the actress found Trump's speeches and attitudes insulting to women, minorities, and the disabled alike. She hoped to help silence the president-elect for good with her vote. So when he won in 2016, Longoria couldn't help but question everything she believed in. "I've never been depressed in my life," she recalled. "It was like, 'Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?'" She didn't let Trump's victory crush her resolve for good. Even after Trump was elected again for president, Longoria's response was to keep fighting.
However, there is one scenario where the Texas native would put aside her feelings toward Trump to help him. In an interview she did on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (via Mediaite), Colbert imagined a hypothetical situation where Trump would call Longoria personally for governing advice.
Surprisingly, Longoria would accept the request — but for America's sake more than Trump's. "It's hard to say no to your country, you know? You have to take up that responsibility. I actually had that fear that he was going to call." Longoria also felt she could use the opportunity to educate Trump about the Hispanic community. "And I think I could be of great help, yeah," she said.