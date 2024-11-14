Did Eva Longoria Move Her Family To Mexico Because Of Trump's Win?

Eva Longoria did what many probably considered doing simultaneously after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election — leave the country. Longoria was born and raised in America, spending much of her formative years in Texas. She later moved to Los Angeles, California after winning a talent show, officially kickstarting a career that reached new heights with her breakthrough role in "Desperate Housewives."

But after the many changes America has gone through over the years, the country might've stopped feeling like home to Longoria. She and her family moved to Mexico, where she married her husband José Bastón, with the married couple making a second home out of Spain as well. While Longoria was never a big fan of Trump to begin with, his presidency wasn't the sole reason for switching countries. A multitude of factors convinced her to make the jump, including issues that affected her hometown. "I had my whole adult life here," she said in an interview with Marie Claire. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

However, Trump's recent election could've helped further justify her choice. If Kamala Harris' supporters share Longoria's concerns over America's future, a good chunk of citizens might've wished she took them to Mexico, too. "I'm privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them," she mourned.