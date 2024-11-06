What We Know About Trump's Legal Cases Now That He's Won The 2024 Election

Donald Trump made history twice in 2024. In May, he became the first U.S. President to be convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial (and his family had a salty response to the conviction). Then, in November, he won the presidential election and became the second U.S. President to serve two non-consecutive terms. And his win may have made it easier for him to weasel his way out of the four ongoing criminal cases. Initially, the former president was scheduled to receive his sentence on the hush money trial on November 26.

However, Danny Cevallos, a legal analyst for NBC, posited that the sentencing hearing would get "adjourned." Cevallos believed that even if the sentencing went on as scheduled, Trump most likely wouldn't face jail time for it. The criminal defense lawyer stated that it was "barely a felony in New York" while asserting that the divisive politician had checked all the boxes he needed to avoid prison time in the eyes of a New York court.

"In the spectrum of criminals who might be able to get a probation only or house arrest, Donald Trump is in a high likelihood, that's even if the case goes forward this month for sentencing," Cevallos stated. Meanwhile, HuffPost suggested that the sentencing hearing may not happen until Trump's 4-year tenure ends in 2029. Likewise, Politico stated that he would likely only be required to serve jail time after his term ended. Still, his felony convictions may have had unintended consequences for his businesses.

