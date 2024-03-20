Inside The Rampant Feud Rumors From The Desperate Housewives Set

In November 2023, Eva Longoria responded to long-running rumors of a "Desperate Housewives" feud. The actor, who appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert," attributed the unending gossip surrounding the show to sensationalized sexism. "It was a narrative about women," she said. "Because there were all these shows with men on the air and nobody was like 'They're fighting!'"

There's likely a lot of truth to Longoria's words, as the media has long focused on rumored feuds between high-status celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton as well as alleged behind-the-scenes drama on women-centered shows like "Sex and the City." Even so, Longoria's dismissal of the rumors doesn't align with past statements about and allusions to on-set tension from cast and crew alike. Longoria herself has even made comments suggesting some sort of conflict between the show's leading ladies.

As a refresher, "Desperate Housewives" ran from 2004 to 2012, with the show coming to an end after Season 8. The ABC series centered on the lives of middle-aged, suburban-living women and starred Longoria, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Nicolette Sheridan. Hatcher, who was the unofficial star of the show, largely seemed to be at the center of the drama.