Meghan McCain's Husband Gets Brutal Over Matt Gaetz Landing Trump AG Nom

President-elect Donald Trump's choices for his next cabinet have left many political pundits scratching their heads. While some selections fall in line with Trump's ideology and campaign promises, others have no experience and are seemingly out of place. But it's Trump's appointee for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, that is perhaps getting more scrutiny than anyone else. The Florida congressman was recently roasted by conservative commentator Ben Domenech.

In a Substack piece from November 14, Domenech went directly at Gaetz, calling him a "drug addicted piece of s**t." But that was only the beginning. "Every Republican in Washington has an opinion about Matt Gaetz," he wrote, "and 99 percent of those opinions are 'Keep Matt Gaetz away from my wife/daughter/friend and anyone I care about.'" Domenech, a Fox News contributor and husband of political personality Meghan McCain, was apparently referencing the controversy surrounding Gaetz that began in 2020. The Justice Department opened an investigation on Gaetz at that time to determine if he was involved in sex trafficking.