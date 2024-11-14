Meghan McCain's Husband Gets Brutal Over Matt Gaetz Landing Trump AG Nom
President-elect Donald Trump's choices for his next cabinet have left many political pundits scratching their heads. While some selections fall in line with Trump's ideology and campaign promises, others have no experience and are seemingly out of place. But it's Trump's appointee for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, that is perhaps getting more scrutiny than anyone else. The Florida congressman was recently roasted by conservative commentator Ben Domenech.
In a Substack piece from November 14, Domenech went directly at Gaetz, calling him a "drug addicted piece of s**t." But that was only the beginning. "Every Republican in Washington has an opinion about Matt Gaetz," he wrote, "and 99 percent of those opinions are 'Keep Matt Gaetz away from my wife/daughter/friend and anyone I care about.'" Domenech, a Fox News contributor and husband of political personality Meghan McCain, was apparently referencing the controversy surrounding Gaetz that began in 2020. The Justice Department opened an investigation on Gaetz at that time to determine if he was involved in sex trafficking.
The investigation into Matt Gaetz
The investigation centered around Matt Gaetz's alleged 2019 sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, and whether or not he funded her travel with him. "He likes them underage and he's not ashamed about it," Domenech wrote. Though the investigation continues to be a topic of controversy surrounding Gaetz, no charges were filed. The Department of Justice officially closed the investigation in February 2023.
Domenech commented directly on the controversy in the piece, stating his belief that Gaetz did in fact "transport an underage woman across state lines with the stated intent of her having sex with him and his friends." Domenech eventually concluded the post by saying "Matt Gaetz is the line for how we assess the Republican Party. If they are truly a cult of personality, beholden to Donald Trump in ways that we could not even imagine for a party that rejects cults and idol worship, they will approve this choice." Clearly, Trump's selection isn't going to go down easy, even with fellow conservatives.