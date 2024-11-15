The Former Dance Moms Star Who Worked On Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

People who were wondering what Kira Girard from "Dance Moms" is doing now got their answer after she revealed via Instagram that she not only supports President-elect Donald Trump, the first president to be indicted on criminal charges, but that she also worked on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign too. Girard posted a photo of herself alongside Trump and shared some very kind words for him in the caption. Girard also shared a picture of herself wearing a "Women for Trump" jacket.

The news that Girard is a Trump supporter shouldn't come as a surprise since her daughter, Kalani Hilliker, showcased that she attended a Trump rally in an Instagram story in 2020. Hilliker shared images on Instagram of Trump himself standing on a podium at an outdoor rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. On Twitter, the dancer shared the hashtag #Trump202020.

According to Business Insider, in 2020, Hilliker wrote a caption on her Instagram story insinuating that she should not be judged for endorsing Trump. "Everyone has the freedrom to express their own opinions," Hilliker partially wrote. Although, Girard took things a step further than her daughter in 2024 by becoming part of the Women for Trump coalition, a group led by Lara Trump whose mission is to ensure that as many women vote for Trump as possible. Girard possessed a special guest pass to the election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, and posted about that night on Instagram as well, seeming ecstatic about Trump's victory.

