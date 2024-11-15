Lauren Boebert's Bizarre Alien Conspiracy Theories Have Everyone Scratching Their Heads

By this point, it's become evident that Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has gone through a notable transformation, is bound to say something out of pocket whenever she speaks, but she has really taken the cake with bizarre rhetoric on November 13 when she discussed how she believes alien life forms are living underwater in hidden bases. Boebert went on this intense tirade during a hearing called "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth," located in Washington, D.C., which dealt with the question of whether the public should be made more aware of UAPs and UFOs. Boebert's comments, however, seemed to confuse many of the people on the panel.

During the hearing, Boebert brought up alleged rumors concerning human genetics being spliced with aliens, which sounds similar to other conspiracy theories popular among QAnon supporters. Boebert discussed "a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids," which seemed completely out of left field, even at a hearing revolving around UFOs. She proposed a question to the panel of whether or not they had any knowledge of her theory, and they all said no. The way that Boebert questioned the panel felt as though she believes the government knows information about the alleged existence of underwater aliens that they are hiding.

