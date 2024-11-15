Lauren Boebert's Bizarre Alien Conspiracy Theories Have Everyone Scratching Their Heads
By this point, it's become evident that Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has gone through a notable transformation, is bound to say something out of pocket whenever she speaks, but she has really taken the cake with bizarre rhetoric on November 13 when she discussed how she believes alien life forms are living underwater in hidden bases. Boebert went on this intense tirade during a hearing called "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth," located in Washington, D.C., which dealt with the question of whether the public should be made more aware of UAPs and UFOs. Boebert's comments, however, seemed to confuse many of the people on the panel.
During the hearing, Boebert brought up alleged rumors concerning human genetics being spliced with aliens, which sounds similar to other conspiracy theories popular among QAnon supporters. Boebert discussed "a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids," which seemed completely out of left field, even at a hearing revolving around UFOs. She proposed a question to the panel of whether or not they had any knowledge of her theory, and they all said no. The way that Boebert questioned the panel felt as though she believes the government knows information about the alleged existence of underwater aliens that they are hiding.
Lauren Boebert wants to know what technological advancements aliens have made underwater
During the "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth" hearing, Lauren Boebert, who has had somewhat of a tragic life, started to discuss the possibility of alien lifeforms living in oceans on Earth. "Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our waters which could indicate a base or presence between the ocean's surface?," Boebert asked. This statement indicates that Boebert believes there is a secret base hiding aliens under the ocean, and while about 80% of the ocean has not yet been explored, Boebert's wild idea has no credibility and is shocking to hear out of a politician's mouth. It also shows why she's been brutally called out by so many people, including celebrities.
She went on to question what kind of advancements these so-called aliens have made underwater. "Are there any technological capabilities that have been observed in these oceanic UAPs to defy our current understanding of physics or human engineering capabilities?," Boebert questioned. The congresswoman claims to want to fight for the public's right to know the truth, and that she "will not relent until we get those answers to the American people," who are "being kept in the dark." The Pentagon received 757 reports of UFO sightings between May 2023 and June 2024, and many people believe in the existence of extraterrestrial beings, but a congresswoman like Boebert discussing unfounded conspiracy theories at a Washington D.C. hearing definitely deviates from the norm.