Controversy and Lauren Boebert have gone hand in hand, even before the Colorado politician was elected to Congress in 2020. A pro-gun activist who quickly catapulted to the national stage, Boebert has carved out a niche in Congress as one of the most loyal footsoldiers in Donald Trump's MAGA movement. During her relatively brief time in Congress, she's endured numerous scandals, miraculously managing to emerge relatively unscathed.

A divorced mother of four sons, Boebert became a grandmother at age 36 when her eldest son became a teen dad. "He is very excited to be a father," Boebert said when announcing the news at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2023, as reported by the Denver Post. "My mom was 18 when she had me, which inspired me to be a mother when I was 18 years old," she added, referencing becoming a grandma while still in her 30s.

As political junkies know, the Republican congresswoman has developed a knack for drawing attention to herself — a talent that has both assisted and hindered her political career. To find out more about how a gun-loving high-school dropout came to national political prominence, read on to experience the transformation of Lauren Boebert.

