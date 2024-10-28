Celebrities Who Have Brutally Called Out Lauren Boebert

More often than not, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been better known for her messy controversies than her political achievements. In the years since she won her seat in the House of Representatives, Boebert has made headlines for a myriad of reasons, and even celebrities have taken to calling her out. But Boebert did some calling out of her own when she made an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Seve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.

Advertisement

The Congresswoman blamed her decision to switch from Colorado's 3rd district to its 4th on Hollywood celebrities donating generous amounts to her Democratic rival, Adam Frisch. "When you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress," Boebert argued. She explained that she was running in the 4th district to keep a Republican in power in the 3rd. "They do not have policies that they are running on, they're simply running against Lauren Boebert," she said of the Democrats.

While Boebert is trying to secure another win, it might be safe to say that a new term will inevitably invite more scrutiny. CNN political commentator Ana Navarro once referred to Boebert and her Republican frenemy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, as "bigot Barbies" while discussing some anti-Semitic comments Boebert made about her fellow Representative Ilhan Omar. "[They] live off outrage and offense and 'How do I get myself attention and in the limelight? Saying something really offensive, ridiculous, and stupid," she opined. If you think Navarro calling Boebert out like that was brutal, you ain't seen nothing yet. Prominent celebrities have done the same in much more colorful language at times.

Advertisement