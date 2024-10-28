Celebrities Who Have Brutally Called Out Lauren Boebert
More often than not, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been better known for her messy controversies than her political achievements. In the years since she won her seat in the House of Representatives, Boebert has made headlines for a myriad of reasons, and even celebrities have taken to calling her out. But Boebert did some calling out of her own when she made an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Seve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.
The Congresswoman blamed her decision to switch from Colorado's 3rd district to its 4th on Hollywood celebrities donating generous amounts to her Democratic rival, Adam Frisch. "When you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress," Boebert argued. She explained that she was running in the 4th district to keep a Republican in power in the 3rd. "They do not have policies that they are running on, they're simply running against Lauren Boebert," she said of the Democrats.
While Boebert is trying to secure another win, it might be safe to say that a new term will inevitably invite more scrutiny. CNN political commentator Ana Navarro once referred to Boebert and her Republican frenemy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, as "bigot Barbies" while discussing some anti-Semitic comments Boebert made about her fellow Representative Ilhan Omar. "[They] live off outrage and offense and 'How do I get myself attention and in the limelight? Saying something really offensive, ridiculous, and stupid," she opined. If you think Navarro calling Boebert out like that was brutal, you ain't seen nothing yet. Prominent celebrities have done the same in much more colorful language at times.
Randy Rainbow called out Boebert for her politics and for being homophobic
Comedian Randy Rainbow is known for his satirical videos, and he didn't spare Lauren Boebert in a 2022 skit in which he made a parody of the song "Dentist!" from "Little Shop of Horrors." Rainbow dubbed his version "Gurl, You're a Karen" and picked on both Boebert and her fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. Showing fake interviews with both Representatives, Rainbow called Boebert and Greene "twits" and "mutations" before calling Boebert out for thinking "democracy's a game." In the parody, he also accused her of being a liar and calling "scientists Nazis, while actual Nazis you bless." Finally, he repeatedly called the controversial Congresswoman a Karen, a term used to describe women who reveal themselves to be racist and desperate to control the behavior of others while failing to recognize their own flaws.
Rainbow's brutal parody wasn't the last time he roasted Boebert. A few months later, he also called her out on X, formerly Twitter, after she commented on LGBTQ+ flag colors making an appearance on flashcards in a preschool. "A North Carolina preschool is using LGBT flag flashcards with a pregnant man to teach kids colors. We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don't dare say the Left is grooming our kids!" Boebert wrote. Rainbow quickly clapped back, "Sweetie your homophobia is showing...and for the record, I've had my tubes tied."
Jimmy Kimmel hasn't minced words when it comes to Boebert
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has never made a secret of how much he dislikes Lauren Boebert, and he's made fun of the Congresswoman on multiple occasions. After Representative Kevin McCarthy was ousted as the House Speaker in 2023, rumors were swirling about who his replacement might be. It was also around this time that Boebert was dealing with the aftermath of her scandalous behavior during a "Beetlejuice" concert at the Denver theater. Her date, Quinn Gallagher, was believed to be a Democrat, and while discussing McCarthy's possible replacement, Kimmel quipped, "Why not [appoint] Lauren Boebert as speaker of the House? I mean, we saw at that 'Beetlejuice' musical she does know how to reach across the aisle."
In another one of his monologues, Kimmel made fun of Boebert's attempt to accuse a D.C. council member of trying to "decriminalize public urination." In a short clip, it was clear that the councilman supported this being categorized as a criminal act and that Boebert had her facts wrong. Kimmel couldn't pass up the opportunity to revel in Boebert's gaffe. "Whenever Lauren Boebert opens her mouth, it should count as public urination and be a criminal offense," the late-night talk show host joked. "I don't know what she's getting at, but it's an interesting line of questioning from someone whose husband did jail time for exposing himself to a teenager at a bowling alley." On another occasion, Kimmel also insinuated that Boebert can't read and that she's trying to hide it with her ever-present spectacles.
Mark Hamill brutally roasted Boebert after her Beetlejuice scandal
After Lauren Boeber's frisky date at the "Beetlejuice" musical in Denver, several celebrities weighed in with their two cents, and unfortunately for Boebert, they weren't in favor of her questionable behavior. "Star Wars" alumnus Mark Hamill took to X to back Democrat Trisha Calverese, who was running against Boebert to acquire Colorado's 4th district. Calverese had challenged Boebert to a debate, writing, "Hey Lauren Boebert. Let's get together for a televised debate. Maybe the Buell Theatre would be a good venue? Or have you been permanently banned from there...?" Hamill retweeted Calverese's post, commenting, "Looking forward to the formidable @trisha4colorado debating the woman who still hasn't seen Act II of Beetlejuice: The Musical. C'mon Colorado, vote for competence over clownishness!" Oof!
Hamill also previously retweeted Boebert's former Democratic opponent John Padora's video in which he made fun of the Congresswoman's disastrous date night. The footage was filmed in the very theater where the spectacle took place. "Hey Colorado — Please vote for John Padora. Not only is he the far superior candidate, but it will give his opponent plenty of free time to catch the ending of the #BeetlejuiceMusical she missed the first time. #WinWin," Hamill wrote.
Howard Stern had no mercy for Boebert after her behavior at the Beetlejuice show
Lauren Boebert's awkward theater moment continued to make waves, and when SiriusXM presenter Howard Stern was asked what he thought of the Congresswoman's antics, he did not hold back. "Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country!" Stern raged, sharply criticizing her for fondling her date, vaping in the theater, and her fashion sense. "I've seen a porn star wear more," Stern said (via Mediaite). He added that Boebert looked fun to be around but quickly went on to insult her intelligence. "I don't know what's going on in Colorado. What are they ... just got dumb people in Colorado. How do you elect someone like her?" Stern asked.
The radio host also criticized Boebert for initially trying to deny her behavior. The Congresswoman initially said she'd done nothing wrong, but the theater's security footage proved she was lying. This especially seemed to fire up Stern. "I mean, how did she win an election? How does a woman like that win an election? I mean. You know, there's certain standards — once you get caught lying like that, goodbye!" he argued.
Even those who aren't fans of Boebert had to admit that some of the things Stern said about her on-air were disrespectful, and when internet personality Mike Sington posted a clip of Stern's comments on X with a side note not to play the audio where young, innocent ears could hear it, people in the comments were quick to criticize the radio host. "This rings quite hollow coming from him," one user replied. "The hypocracy [sic] is mind boggling," another added.
Stephen King has clapped back at Boebert on social media
When the House of Representatives passed a vote to spend extra money to avoid a government shutdown in January 2024, Lauren Boebert wasn't amused. She voted against this course of action and declared so on X, saying she ran for Congress to keep the government from overspending. "I'm here to rein in the Swamp and cut spending so we can have a future for America that isn't completely bogged down in debt," she wrote. "I am a NO on today's upcoming Continuing Resolution – time to actually govern like conservatives!" The Congresswoman's tweet evoked a heated conversation in the comments among both her supporters and her rivals. But what no one expected was that renowned author Stephen King would weigh in. "You ARE the swamp," King replied in a retweet of Boebert's post.
This wasn't the last time King would chastise Boebert. Later that year, when Boebert sharply criticized the Federal Housing Finance Agency for passing a law that allowed those with low credit scores to pay less for mortgages than those with good credit scores, King weighed in once again, reminding the Congresswoman that, at the time, there were more pressing matters at hand. "They're going to make you pay more on your mortgage if you have a good credit score. That is so messed up," Boebert said. "Should we call that socialism? Communism? ... I'm working on a bill to make this illegal, and other Republicans will be doing the same." King retweeted Boebert's post, adding, "I think you should do something about mass shootings."